PSG vs Bordeaux: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Ligue 1 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't Move From Here
How to watch PSG vs Bordeaux Live TV and Stream
Bordeaux: Predicted Line-up
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
PSG: Predicted Line-up
Bordeaux: Team news
Bordeaux boss, Paulo Sousa will only be without defender Enock Kwateng who came off in their 2-1 win against FC Metz two weeks ago. Although he is reported to be back in training this week but will not take part in tomorrow’s game against the league leaders PSG.
PSG: Team news
PSG manager Tuchel will be pleased to have almost a full side to pick from to play against Bordeaux. Colin Dabaga and Abdou Diallo are the only players unavailable for PSG. However, winger Juan Bernat is a doubt for the fixture, due to still coming back from minor calf problems.
Watch the highlights from the last time meeting of these teams
Bordeaux needing a miracle in Paris
Neymar in-line for first Ligue 1 star since January for PSG.
Neymar publicly slammed PSG boss Thomas Tuchel midweek following their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, for not being selected in recent weeks. Neymar’s 75th minute in the Champions League was not enough as Dortmund scored to take the lead two minutes later. The Brazilian will be hoping to regain his place in the starting XI in tomorrow’s game against 10th placed Bordeaux.
Kick-off Time
The PSG vs Bordeaux match will be played at the Le Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.