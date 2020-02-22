PSG vs Bordeaux: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Ligue 1 (0-0)
(Photo:Vavel)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for this PSG vs Bordeaux match.
 
1:42 PMan hour ago

How to watch PSG vs Bordeaux Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beIN SPORTS. If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
1:11 PMan hour ago

Bordeaux: Predicted Line-up

Costil; Sabaly, Koscielny, Pablo, Benito; Basic, Otavio; Oudin, De Preville, Hwang Ui-jo; Briand

1:11 PMan hour ago

PSG: Predicted Line-up

Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat; Verratti, Gueye; Pablo Sarabia, Neymar; Mbappe, Icardi
1:10 PM2 hours ago

Bordeaux: Team news

Bordeaux boss, Paulo Sousa will only be without defender Enock Kwateng who came off in their 2-1 win against FC Metz two weeks ago. Although he is reported to be back in training this week but will not take part in tomorrow’s game against the league leaders PSG.

1:10 PM2 hours ago

PSG: Team news

PSG manager Tuchel will be pleased to have almost a full side to pick from to play against Bordeaux. Colin Dabaga and Abdou Diallo are the only players unavailable for PSG. However, winger Juan Bernat is a doubt for the fixture, due to still coming back from minor calf problems.

1:10 PM2 hours ago

Watch the highlights from the last time meeting of these teams

1:09 PM2 hours ago

Bordeaux needing a miracle in Paris

Bordeaux sit in 12th place in Ligue 1, whilst their opponents have a comfortable 10-point lead at the top of the table. Bordeaux are undefeated in their last five matches, winning two. However, they have not managed a home win during their last seven games. Bordeaux will be hoping PSG continue their current weeks form, having lost midweek and drawing at the weekend 4-4 with 19th placed Amiens.
1:09 PM2 hours ago

Neymar in-line for first Ligue 1 star since January for PSG.

Neymar publicly slammed PSG boss Thomas Tuchel midweek following their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, for not being selected in recent weeks. Neymar’s 75th minute in the Champions League was not enough as Dortmund scored to take the lead two minutes later. The Brazilian will be hoping to regain his place in the starting XI in tomorrow’s game against 10th placed Bordeaux.

1:07 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off Time

The PSG vs Bordeaux match will be played at the Le Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.

1:03 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Ligue 1 match: PSG vs Bordeaux!

My name is Bailey Collington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
1:02 PM2 hours ago
VAVEL Logo