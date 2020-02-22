Pumas vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Monarcas Morelia match at Universitary Olympic Stadium.
How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Martín Rodríguez, midfielder of Monarcas Morelia. The versatile Chilean winger has taken a second wind in this stage that has begun in Morelia. His overflow has been key to the attack on the left sector and serve as dangerous balls to the strikers. In a field as complicated as Ciudad Universitaria, his work will be key for the visit to aspire to victory.
Pumas Key Player
Juan Dinenno, Pumas forward. The reinforcement that arrived later with Pumas is the player that has been seen best and has generated more positive impact. Although he has not been able to start, his response with goals has been great with three goals coming from the bench. It could be this Sunday at home, that Michel could give him the opportunity to start from the beginning.
Monarcas Morelia last starting XI
S. Sosa; S. Vegas, G. Achilier, G. Jara, J. Ortiz; A. Rocha, M. Osuna, J. Valdivia; M. Rodríguez, L. Mendoza, F. Aristeguieta.
Pumas last starting XI
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, L. Quintana, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, M. García, S. Saucedo, P. Barrera, F. Álvarez; C. González.
The refereeing quartet
César Ramos will be the central referee for this game. Alberto Morín and Jorge Dávila will act as assistants. And the fourth official is Edgar Morales.
Monarchs Morelia, you must wake up now
So far, the Clausura 2020 has been a disappointment for Morelia because of everything the previous tournament had shown. It has been a catastrophic week as they have faced Xolos in three consecutive games. Tijuana came out ahead in the tripleheader by knocking out Monarcas in the MX Cup and drawing in the MX League game.
Pumas, they want to keep the lead
A real surprise has been the performance of the university players so far in maintaining their status as the only undefeated team in the MX League. The big blow of authority and reality came last weekend when they beat the Diablos Rojos (2-3) in Toluca to say present at the top of the overall table.
Kick-off time: 1pm ET
The Pumas vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, in Ciudad de México, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pumas UNAM vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.