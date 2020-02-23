Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis match.
9:40 PM5 hours ago

Latest games

The last match was a 2-0 win for Negriazules, although that game is remembered for the pitched fight that took place at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium
9:40 PM5 hours ago

How to watch Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:40 PM5 hours ago

Key player San Luis

The Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez has just scored a double and is still the goal man of the Potosi team
9:39 PM5 hours ago

Key player Querétaro

Ariel Nahuelpán began in earnest with Los Gallos and hopes to continue to increase his goalscoring quota.
9:39 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup of San Luis

Rodríguez; Catalán, León, Escalante, Reyes; Mayada, Gallegos, Berterame, Castro, Julio; Ibáñez
9:39 PM5 hours ago

Last lineup of Querétaro

Alcalá; Hernández, Miranda, Velázquez, Gómez; Orejuela, Ruiz, Lucumi, Aboagye; Castillo, Nahuelpán
9:39 PM5 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; Miguel Hernández, first line; Miguel Uchua, second line; Edgar Rangel, fourth assistant.
9:39 PM5 hours ago

Last result: San Luis

San Luis beat Leon 3-1
9:39 PM5 hours ago

Last result: Querétaro

The feathered ones come from a complicated game, but they beat Necaxa 3-2
9:38 PM5 hours ago

Staying on track

After defeating the former Liga MX leader, Potosi's are looking to win the regional classic
9:38 PM5 hours ago

Return to home victory

The Gallos have surprised again to place themselves in the first positions, although they will try to give a joy to their fans after losing 15 days ago
9:38 PM5 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis match will be played at the stadium Corregidora, in Querétaro, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
9:38 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
9:37 PM5 hours ago
VAVEL Logo