Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

Latest games
The last match was a 2-0 win for Negriazules, although that game is remembered for the pitched fight that took place at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium
How to watch Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player San Luis
The Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez has just scored a double and is still the goal man of the Potosi team
Key player Querétaro
Ariel Nahuelpán began in earnest with Los Gallos and hopes to continue to increase his goalscoring quota.
Last lineup of San Luis
Rodríguez; Catalán, León, Escalante, Reyes; Mayada, Gallegos, Berterame, Castro, Julio; Ibáñez
Last lineup of Querétaro
Alcalá; Hernández, Miranda, Velázquez, Gómez; Orejuela, Ruiz, Lucumi, Aboagye; Castillo, Nahuelpán
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; Miguel Hernández, first line; Miguel Uchua, second line; Edgar Rangel, fourth assistant.
Last result: San Luis
San Luis beat Leon 3-1
Last result: Querétaro
The feathered ones come from a complicated game, but they beat Necaxa 3-2
Staying on track
After defeating the former Liga MX leader, Potosi's are looking to win the regional classic
Return to home victory
The Gallos have surprised again to place themselves in the first positions, although they will try to give a joy to their fans after losing 15 days ago
Kick-off time
The Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis match will be played at the stadium Corregidora, in Querétaro, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
