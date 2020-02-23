FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: UNIVISION.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Santos: last lineup
J. Orozco (C); J. Van Rankin, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, G. Arteaga; C. Orrantia, F. Gorriarán, U. Rivas, B. Lozano; E. Aguirre y J. Furch.
FC Juárez: last lineup
I. Vázquez (C); M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rabuñal, J. Esquivel; Á. Sagal, D. Lezcano y M. Fernández
Santos Laguna: team news
This was the last practice of the 'Laguneros' towards this commitment
FC Juárez: team news
To this end, Flavio Santos spoke of the importance of taking advantage of his status as a local
To keep improving
Meanwhile, Santos has fallen short in terms of results, however, in recent weeks, he has improved. He's in eleventh place with eight points.
Last Sunday, he beat Tigres at home. At the same time, on Wednesday he was beaten by Rayados, which meant his elimination from the Copa MX.
Above expectations
The FC Juárez team has had a better start than many imagined; it is now in sixth position with 11 units.
On the previous date, they drew 1-1 against Monterrey in Nuevo León. At midweek, they advanced to the Copa MX Semifinals.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.
