FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna match.

How to watch FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: UNIVISION.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Santos: last lineup

J. Orozco (C); J. Van Rankin, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, G. Arteaga; C. Orrantia, F. Gorriarán, U. Rivas, B. Lozano; E. Aguirre y J. Furch.
FC Juárez: last lineup

I. Vázquez (C); M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rabuñal, J. Esquivel; Á. Sagal, D. Lezcano y M. Fernández
Santos Laguna: team news

This was the last practice of the 'Laguneros' towards this commitment 
FC Juárez: team news

To this end, Flavio Santos spoke of the importance of taking advantage of his status as a local  
To keep improving

Meanwhile, Santos has fallen short in terms of results, however, in recent weeks, he has improved. He's in eleventh place with eight points.

Last Sunday, he beat Tigres at home. At the same time, on Wednesday he was beaten by Rayados, which meant his elimination from the Copa MX.

Above expectations

The FC Juárez team has had a better start than many imagined; it is now in sixth position with 11 units.

On the previous date, they drew 1-1 against Monterrey in Nuevo León. At midweek, they advanced to the Copa MX Semifinals.

Kick-off time

The FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Santos!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
