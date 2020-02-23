FC Juárez vs Santos: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates (0-1)
45'

One more minute is added
6:48 PMa minute ago

43'

For a pull on Lezcano, Doria is reprimanded
6:46 PM4 minutes ago

31'

Powerful shot by Fernando Gorriarán that Iván Vázquez holds with both hands
6:35 PM14 minutes ago

26'

New warning from Santos after a volley by Arteaga that passes over the local goal
6:29 PM20 minutes ago

20'

After 20 minutes, Santos is still the team in possession of the ball
6:23 PM26 minutes ago

SANTOS GOAL!

Eduardo Aguirre finishes off Carlos Orrantia's serve with the head to overtake the 'Warriors
6:14 PM35 minutes ago

5'

For a strong sweep, Jefferson Intriago takes the preventive carton.
6:09 PM40 minutes ago

0'

Game on!
6:03 PMan hour ago

Borderline hobbyists are already present in the property 
5:38 PMan hour ago

Substitutes for Santos

5:25 PMan hour ago

Substitutes for FC Juárez

5:24 PMan hour ago

Santos Laguna: Lineup

5:21 PMan hour ago

FC Juárez: Lineup

5:20 PMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna match.

10:28 AM8 hours ago

How to watch FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: UNIVISION.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:19 AM9 hours ago

Santos: last lineup

J. Orozco (C); J. Van Rankin, H. Rodríguez, M. Doria, G. Arteaga; C. Orrantia, F. Gorriarán, U. Rivas, B. Lozano; E. Aguirre y J. Furch.
10:17 AM9 hours ago

FC Juárez: last lineup

I. Vázquez (C); M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rabuñal, J. Esquivel; Á. Sagal, D. Lezcano y M. Fernández
10:16 AM9 hours ago

Santos Laguna: team news

This was the last practice of the 'Laguneros' towards this commitment 
9:46 AM9 hours ago

FC Juárez: team news

To this end, Flavio Santos spoke of the importance of taking advantage of his status as a local  
9:45 AM9 hours ago

To keep improving

Meanwhile, Santos has fallen short in terms of results, however, in recent weeks, he has improved. He's in eleventh place with eight points.

Last Sunday, he beat Tigres at home. At the same time, on Wednesday he was beaten by Rayados, which meant his elimination from the Copa MX.

9:35 AM9 hours ago

Above expectations

The FC Juárez team has had a better start than many imagined; it is now in sixth position with 11 units.

On the previous date, they drew 1-1 against Monterrey in Nuevo León. At midweek, they advanced to the Copa MX Semifinals.

9:23 AM9 hours ago

Kick-off time

The FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, in Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00pm ET.
9:22 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Santos!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
9:12 AM10 hours ago
