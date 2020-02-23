Manchester United Make Easy Work of Watford in Home Win

dManchester United's 3-0 win today propels them back to fifth on the Premier League table, just three points behind Chelsea now above them.

The Old Trafford faithful were treated to Bruno Fernandes' first goal for the club, after winning a penalty in the 40th minute. A through ball from Daniel James allowed Fernandes to reach the ball before Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster brought him down in the box.

In the second-half, Watford equalized through Troy Deeney, before VAR found a handball incident that cancelled out the goal. Anthony Martial continued his recent run of form with a superb flick over Ben Foster to double United's advantage.

Mason Greenwood netted a brilliant third from just inside the box in the 75th minute to kill the game off. An Old Trafford debut for recent loanee and lifelong Red, Odion Ighalo, against his former club and the return of Scott McTominay topped off a good night for the Red Devils.

The United boss Ole Solskjaer was very pleased with this result, which along with the draw at Brugge with an away goal, made a good week for his side.

👔 Ole is a happy man after that one!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/3LEvRHdJ1S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2020

With today's defeat, Watford remain in the bottom three on the table in 19th, and it doesn't get better as Watford's next game will be at home to Liverpool on February 29, 2020.

Manchester United will travel to Everton on March 1, 2020 as they continue their push towards a Top 4 finish this season.