Chivas Femenil vs Atlas Femenil: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Chivas Femenil vs Atlas Femenil Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlas Key Player
Fabiola Ibarra, forward of Atlas. She has had an excellent start to the championship, the "tapatía" has scored a total of 6 goals in the tournament, placing herself as the leader in goal. Ibarra will be looking to score for the first time in a Guadalajara classic.
Chivas Key Player
Yashira Barrientos, the Guadalajara forward, managed to get a place at the top of the pack. The Tamaulipas-born striker has scored four goals in the current tournament and will be looking to score for the first time against Atlas and further increase her goalscoring quota.
Atlas last lineup
A. Paz; K. García, J. Dávila, N. Hernández, A. García; Z. Arce, M. Pérez, A. Curiel; F. Ibarra, A. Iturbide, A. Franco.
Chivas last lineup
B. Félix; K. Guzmán, J. Farias, D. Godínez, M. Sánchez; S. Bejarano, T. Morales, M. Sánchez, K. Soto; E. González, Y. Barrientos.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee for the match will be Francia González. Damaris Jimenez and Valeria Andrade will act as assistants. The four designated referees for the match are Eduardo Reynoso.
Atlas seeks to regain the lead
The Red-and-Black Atlas have been one of the teams that have shown the best football in the current tournament, occupying the top places. The team coached by Fernando Samayoa could regain the top spot in the competition if they beat their city rivals, in addition to America and Tigres not winning. Atlas have just won the tournament, which has kept them in high spirits.
Chivas, for the coup de grâce
A tournament of ups and downs has been experienced by the Red-White team, but for one of the biggest games of the championship, it seems to be coming at its best to seek a vital victory. He had two weeks in a row to play away from home, but last day he had what is so far the best game of the tournament. In Tijuana, Chivas beat Xolos (1-4) with the goal-scoring awakening of attackers Barrientos and Gonzalez.
Kick-off time: 8pm ET
The Chivas Femenil vs Atlas Femenil match will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Zapopan, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Femenil match: Chivas Femenil vs Atlas Femenil!
My name is Julián Hernánez and I'll be your host for this game.