Liga MX Femenil: Chivas vs Atlas preview

The Clásico Tapatío is always a much-anticipated game for both clubs, and this one will only be made much more attractive by the good level of play both teams have shown during the season: Atlas come in ranked third, and Chivas fifth. The match will be played at Estadio Akron.

As both teams were placed on the same group since the first season of the Liga MX Femenil, opportunities for them to face each other have been plentiful. Chivas lead the head to head with 5 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses, with the most recent result a 1-1 draw on the Apertura 2019 season, at Atlas Colomos.

Chivas come into the match on a high note with a 4-1 win over Tijuana after being down 1-0. The return of several players after injuries (like Susan Bejarano and captain Tania Morales), and from senior national team duty, as was the case of Janelly Farías and María Sánchez reinforced the team. Having had a solid league debut against Xolos (an assist, 3 shots and 2 crosses), María Sánchez’s progress with Chivas is definitely something to watch for.

Atlas have had an excellent season so far, with 5 wins, 1 draw and a single loss to Tigres. Their last match was also a win, coming from behind to finish 2-1 against FC Juárez, as well as having Fabiola Ibarra as the league’s top scorer, with 6 goals. Atlas’s offensive side is further strengthened with the addition of striker Adriana Iturbide, who was with the senior national team. Fabiola Ibarra’s quest to remain as leading goalscorer sets her as the player to follow on Atlas’s side.

With both teams boasting solid rosters, and good results, we should see a great game at Estadio Akron, one that could even get a rematch on Liguilla.

Chivas vs Atlas team stats

Chivas:

Season Record: 3 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss.

3 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss. Goals scored: 13

13 Goals conceded: 8

8 Top scorer: Yashira Barrientos, 4 goals.

Atlas: