Napoli vs Barcelona: LIVE Stream and Updates (1-1)
(Photo:VAVEL)

73' - Napoli:substitution

Out: Callejón

Enter: Politano

2:34 PM2 minutes ago

71'

Arthur runs on the counterattack, passes to De Jong, tries a pass to Griezmann and Napoli's defense intercepts.
2:32 PM3 minutes ago

65' - Yellow card!

Messi fouls Ospina and receives a yellow card.
2:27 PM9 minutes ago

62'

Milik passes to Callejón on the right, he kicks and Ter Stegen blocks.
2:25 PM11 minutes ago

60'

Insigne runs, enters the area, kicks and Ter Stegen makes a great save.
2:22 PM13 minutes ago

56' - GOOOAL!!!

Busquets passes to Semedo on the right, Semedo crosses and Griezmann scores the goal!
2:19 PM17 minutes ago

55' - Barcelona:substitution

Out: Rakitic

Enter: Arthur

2:15 PM20 minutes ago

53' - Napoli:substitution

Out: Mertens

Enter: Milik

2:14 PM21 minutes ago

48' - Yellow card!

Busquets fouls Mertens and receives a yellow card. He's suspended from the next game.
2:12 PM24 minutes ago

46'

In the second half, Barcelona continues exchanging passes and valuing possession.
2:09 PM26 minutes ago

45' - Start!

The referee blows his whistle and starts the second half!
2:04 PM32 minutes ago

Curiosity

With this goal, Mertens is equal to Marek Hamsik as Napoli's top scorer. Both have 121 goals. Maradona comes in second with 115 goals.
1:53 PM43 minutes ago

45'+1' - Ended!

The referee ends the first half!
1:50 PMan hour ago

45' - Add time!

The referee adds 1 minute to the scoreboard.
1:49 PMan hour ago

43'

Vidal crosses, the ball goes straight into the goal and Ospina saves.
1:48 PMan hour ago

41'

Insigne takes the free kick, Mário Rui takes the ball, crosses and Manolas kicks out.
1:47 PMan hour ago

37'

Semedo runs, but is disarmed by Mário. Barcelona are unable to complete the attacks.
1:45 PMan hour ago

30' - GOOOOAL!!! WHAT A GOOOAL!!!

Firpo misses, Zielinski catches the ball, crosses from the right and Mertens kicks very well to the goal. Ter Stegen didn't jump.
1:38 PMan hour ago

26'

Messi runs, tries a pass to Griezmann and Manolas intercepts.
1:33 PMan hour ago

24'

Messi tries to pass to Griezmann inside the area, but the defense blocks.
1:30 PMan hour ago

21'

Messi crosses, Vidal fails to dominate and the ball stays with Napoli.
1:25 PMan hour ago

18'

Rakitic kicks from a big distance and the ball is blocked by the defense.
1:23 PMan hour ago

16'

Fabián Ruiz receives and passes to Callejón. He kicks and Ter Stegen saves.
1:21 PMan hour ago

12'

Barcelona values ball possession and Napoli defends very well.
1:19 PMan hour ago

9'

Mertens kicks, the shot goes weak and Ter Stegen saves.
1:17 PMan hour ago

8' -Wrong!

Messi passes to De Jong at the edge of the area. He returns the ball and Messi kicks wrong!
1:15 PMan hour ago

6'

Firpo tries to dominate the ball on the side of the field, but is hit by Callejón.
1:13 PMan hour ago

4'

Messi crosses to Firpo on the left. He heads, but the defense intercepts.
1:12 PMan hour ago

2'

Messi accelerates on the right, passes to De Jong and go on the counterattack.
1:11 PMan hour ago

1'

Napoli starts by putting pressure on the opponent in his defense field.
1:09 PMan hour ago

0' - Start!

The referee blows his whistle and starts the match.
1:01 PM2 hours ago

Protocol!

The teams enter the field to fulfill the protocol ceremony.
12:54 PM2 hours ago

12:19 PM2 hours ago

12:18 PM2 hours ago

Already arrived!

The teams have arrived at the stadium and will soon warm up.
12:14 PM2 hours ago

Napoli: Lineup

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic and Mário; Fabián, Demme and Zielinski; Callejón, Mertens and Insigne.
12:12 PM2 hours ago

Barcelona: Lineup

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti and Firpo; Rakitic, Busquets and De Jong; Vidal, Messi and Griezmann.
12:09 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Barcelona match.

 

7:14 PM19 hours ago

How to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream?

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and UniMás.

If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV and Univision Now

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:13 PM19 hours ago

Barcelona: Last Lineup

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet and Firpo; Rakitic, Busquets and Arthur; Vidal, Griezmann and Messi.
7:09 PM19 hours ago

Napoli: Last Lineup

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic and Mario; Fabián, Demme and Elmas; Politano, Mertens and Insigne. 
7:06 PM19 hours ago

Barcelona: Team news

Quique Setien is still without Sergi Roberto, injured a month ago. The Catalans reach the round of 16 after finishing the first phase in the lead of Group F with 14 points.
7:01 PM20 hours ago

Napoli: Team news

The game will be the debut of coach Gennaro Gattuso at the helm of the team in the Champions League, who qualified second in Group E with 12 points. David Ospina and Alex Meret dispute the starting position in the goal, while Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik fight for a place in the attack.
6:56 PM20 hours ago

Extraterrestrial?

Gennaro Gattuso analyzed Messi, Barcelona's main player, and compared with Maradona:

“He's the greatest and he is an example for everyone, he never speaks a word more than the others. He does things that don't exist in the video game, things that are unthinkable. For some years he has been the greatest of all time. But I watched it on videos, and on DVD. Up close, from the stadium, I never saw it. I know the champion I was and I know I missed something wonderful. Am sorry. Today, I see Messi doing things that Maradona did", said.

5:48 PM21 hours ago

Difficult situation

According to "AS", Barcelona have 29 injuries and 16 players have been affected this season. Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembelé suffered the most injuries.
5:41 PM21 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Napoli vs Barcelona match will be played at the San Paolo, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
5:35 PM21 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona! 

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

4:48 PMa day ago
