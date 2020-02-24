Napoli vs Barcelona: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Champions League (0-0)
(Photo:VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Barcelona match.

 

7:14 PM15 hours ago

How to watch Napoli vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream?

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and UniMás.

If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV and Univision Now

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:13 PM15 hours ago

Barcelona: Last Lineup

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet and Firpo; Rakitic, Busquets and Arthur; Vidal, Griezmann and Messi.
7:09 PM15 hours ago

Napoli: Last Lineup

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic and Mario; Fabián, Demme and Elmas; Politano, Mertens and Insigne. 
7:06 PM15 hours ago

Barcelona: Team news

Quique Setien is still without Sergi Roberto, injured a month ago. The Catalans reach the round of 16 after finishing the first phase in the lead of Group F with 14 points.
7:01 PM15 hours ago

Napoli: Team news

The game will be the debut of coach Gennaro Gattuso at the helm of the team in the Champions League, who qualified second in Group E with 12 points. David Ospina and Alex Meret dispute the starting position in the goal, while Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik fight for a place in the attack.
6:56 PM15 hours ago

Extraterrestrial?

Gennaro Gattuso analyzed Messi, Barcelona's main player, and compared with Maradona:

“He's the greatest and he is an example for everyone, he never speaks a word more than the others. He does things that don't exist in the video game, things that are unthinkable. For some years he has been the greatest of all time. But I watched it on videos, and on DVD. Up close, from the stadium, I never saw it. I know the champion I was and I know I missed something wonderful. Am sorry. Today, I see Messi doing things that Maradona did", said.

5:48 PM16 hours ago

Difficult situation

According to "AS", Barcelona have 29 injuries and 16 players have been affected this season. Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Ousmane Dembelé suffered the most injuries.
5:41 PM16 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Napoli vs Barcelona match will be played at the San Paolo, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
5:35 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Champions League: Napoli vs Barcelona! 

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

4:48 PM17 hours ago
VAVEL Logo