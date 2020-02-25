Atlanta United vs Motagua: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The 17s have arrived pic.twitter.com/TJTHjn47Ny— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 26, 2020
Lineup Motagua
¡Titulares listos!@MOTAGUAcom 🇭🇳 visita Atlanta para enfrentarse a @ATLUTD 🇺🇸 después de empatar 1-1 en el partido de ida | #ATLvMOT #SCCL2020 pic.twitter.com/lGjqBGocZD — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 26, 2020
Lineup Atlanta United
@ATLUTD 🇺🇸 will face @MOTAGUAcom 🇭🇳 at home in the second leg of the round of 16 of #SCCL2020 | #ATLvMOT pic.twitter.com/Y4MSYwrYIO — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 26, 2020
Stage is set.#SCCL2020 | #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/shXw66SdUC— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 25, 2020
Comienza a llegar la afición #Motaguense al Fifth Third Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/dKulr00AzR— Fútbol Club Motagua (@MOTAGUAcom) February 25, 2020
How to watch Atlanta United vs Motagua Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDNXTRA, FOX Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Motagua, for the miracle in the United States
Atlanta, to finish the series
Kick-off time 8pm ET
