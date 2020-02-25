Cruz Azul vs Portmore United: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Portmore United match.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Portmore United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Portmore United

Rondee Smith has already scored in this round and will be looking to score to advance to the next round
Key player Cruz Azul

Jonathan Rodriguez is on and he was the author of the somersault in Jamaica
Last lineup of Portmore United

Foster, Johnson, Solomon, Welling, Ricketts, Morris, Knightm Willis, James, R. Smith, S. Smith
Last lineup of Cruz Azul

Jury; Jiménez, Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar, Ceppelini, Baca, Pineda, Castro, Borja, Passerini
What do you need?

A win, a draw or a 1-0 defeat is enough for Cruz Azul to advance; the visitor needs a win with goals to force, at least, the lengthening of the

Central Referee

Canadian Drew Fischer will be the whistle blower for the return match
First match

Cruz Azul won in the first 90 minutes with a score of 2-1. Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez scored for the visit and Rondee Smith made the first goal for the home team.
To give the bell

The Jamaican team didn't play a bad game in the first leg, but lost in the compensation, so this Tuesday they will try to make a comeback
Maintaining the good run

The Máquina league four consecutive victories in any competition, including the weekend Liga MX win over Tigres
Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul vs Portmore United match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Cruz Azul vs Portmore United!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
