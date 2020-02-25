Cruz Azul vs Portmore United: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Portmore United match.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Portmore United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Portmore United
Rondee Smith has already scored in this round and will be looking to score to advance to the next round
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez is on and he was the author of the somersault in Jamaica
Last lineup of Portmore United
Foster, Johnson, Solomon, Welling, Ricketts, Morris, Knightm Willis, James, R. Smith, S. Smith
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Jury; Jiménez, Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar, Ceppelini, Baca, Pineda, Castro, Borja, Passerini
What do you need?
A win, a draw or a 1-0 defeat is enough for Cruz Azul to advance; the visitor needs a win with goals to force, at least, the lengthening of the
Central Referee
Canadian Drew Fischer will be the whistle blower for the return match
First match
Cruz Azul won in the first 90 minutes with a score of 2-1. Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez scored for the visit and Rondee Smith made the first goal for the home team.
To give the bell
The Jamaican team didn't play a bad game in the first leg, but lost in the compensation, so this Tuesday they will try to make a comeback
Maintaining the good run
The Máquina league four consecutive victories in any competition, including the weekend Liga MX win over Tigres
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Portmore United match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Portmore United!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.