Club America vs Comunicaciones: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Comunicaciones.
8:08 PM20 hours ago

How to watch America vs Comunicaciones Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:08 PM20 hours ago

Comunicaciones: Last Lineup

Calderón, Umaña, Gordillo, Albertazzi, Yanes, Aparicio, Saravia, Galindo, Cordero, Herrera y Lezcano.
8:03 PM20 hours ago

America: Last Lineup

Jiménez, Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Suárez, Cáseres, Córdova, Sánchez, Ibarguen and Viñas
8:02 PM20 hours ago

Comunicaciones: Team news

Comunicaciones is also on a positive streak, winning four of their last five games and leading by 20 points.

8:02 PM20 hours ago

America: Team news

America arrives after four consecutive league wins, as the overall leader and best defensive of the tournament.


7:59 PM20 hours ago

To keep the streak going

Comunicaciones is not far behind, as last Sunday they beat Siquinalá 2-1 and are also the leaders of the Guatemalan League.
7:44 PM20 hours ago

Absolute Leaders

America arrives at this duel after winning last weekend against Rayados de Monterrey, a victory that helped America finish the day as leaders of the MX League.
7:43 PM20 hours ago

Kick-off time

The America vs Comunicaciones match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
7:42 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: America vs Comunicaciones! 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

7:40 PM20 hours ago
