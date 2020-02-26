Club America vs Comunicaciones: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Comunicaciones.
How to watch America vs Comunicaciones Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and Fox Sports App.
Comunicaciones: Last Lineup
Calderón, Umaña, Gordillo, Albertazzi, Yanes, Aparicio, Saravia, Galindo, Cordero, Herrera y Lezcano.
America: Last Lineup
Jiménez, Sánchez, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Suárez, Cáseres, Córdova, Sánchez, Ibarguen and Viñas
Comunicaciones: Team news
Comunicaciones is also on a positive streak, winning four of their last five games and leading by 20 points.
America: Team news
America arrives after four consecutive league wins, as the overall leader and best defensive of the tournament.
To keep the streak going
Comunicaciones is not far behind, as last Sunday they beat Siquinalá 2-1 and are also the leaders of the Guatemalan League.
Absolute Leaders
America arrives at this duel after winning last weekend against Rayados de Monterrey, a victory that helped America finish the day as leaders of the MX League.
Kick-off time
The America vs Comunicaciones match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: America vs Comunicaciones!
My name is Antonio Tenorio and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.