Home Comforts, How Ciro Immobile Has become One Of Europes Most Clinical Strikers.

dImmobile struggled to recreate his form after his move abroad. The Italian scored ten goals and assisted three in thirty-four appearances for Borussia Dortmund, unfortunately, he only managed three of his goals in the Bundesliga. This less than expected form saw Immobile loaned to Sevilla for the next season. The Spanish club was also disappointed by the form of the striker, he only managed two goals in the La Liga.

Sevilla saw a potential business deal for the misfiring striker, the Spanish side made the loan from Dortmund permanent and sent him back to Torino on loan for the rest of the season, so he could pay his way on to the transfer market. The Striker's loan move was a success and he contributed towards nine goals in fourteen appearances until the end of the 2015/16 season.

Following Immobile's return to form Rome based SS Lazio took a punt on the striker, paying over 8 million euros for his signature and Immobile has not looked back since. According to transfermarkt the Italian has scored 116 and assisted 31 goals in 166 appearances in Italy's capital.

Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring for Lazio with Joaquin Correa | Photo: Official S.S. Lazio

Immobile has been heralded "King Ciro" by the Le Aquile due to his ability to score all types of goals and win the team valuable points. Since joining Lazio Immobile has quietly become one of Europe's most deadly strikers, so much so that he currently leads the race for the Golden shoe. Immobile has found himself ahead of some esteemed company such as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and youngster Erling Haaland.

The success that Immobile has found in Rome will surely help him get over the ghosts of a failed journey outside of Italy. The 30-year-old has spoken of regret of not being as successful during his time with Dortmund.

"We met at the wrong time in our careers at Borussia Dortmund and I wish he’d been able to work with the real Ciro".

When Immobile spoke to ​Lazio Style Radio he spoke about his time with Klopp and Dortmund

The past is the past and with Immobile now a hero in his native land and if he continues his frightening goal-scoring output he could fire Lazio to their first Scudetto in twenty years. They are currently sat in second place just one point behind Italian giants Juventus.