Tigres vs Alianza: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Alianza match.

How to watch Tigres vs Alianza Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Alianza: last lineup

R. García; J. Jiménez, R. Claves, M. Jacobo, A. Larín, O. Cerén, N. Orellano, F. Ponce, C. Portillo, M. Monterroza y O. Blanco.
Tigres: last lineup

N. Guzmán; L. Rodríguez, C. Salcedo, J. Sánchez, J. Dueñas, R. Souza, G. Pizarro (C), N. López, J. Aquino, E. Valencia y A. Gignac.
Alianza: team news

Yesterday, the Salvadoran team recognized the Mexican property where they had their last training
Tigres: team news

Diego Reyes, Nico López and Jorge Torres Nilo would be the only casualties of the UANL
Alianza, to continue improving

In El Salvador's first division, the Paquidermos are in fourth place with 12 out of a possible 24.

The previous weekend, they beat Club Águila 1-0 with a goal from Felipe Ponce.

Tigres, looking for more regularity

In the Liga MX, the UANL team has not had the desired start. At the moment, it is in thirteenth position with seven points out of a possible 21.

Last Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium. The university goal was scored by Javier Aquino.

Kick-off time

The Tigres vs Alianza match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Tigres vs Alianza!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
