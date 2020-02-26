Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Recopa Sudamericana Final (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Bein Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Funatiz.
Independiente del Valle: Last Lineup
Piedra; Preciado, Macías, Alvarado and Caicedo; Nieto, Corozo and Mera; Guerrero, Cabeza and Quintero.
Flamengo: Last Lineup
Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and F. Luís; Willian Arão, Gerson, Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique; Gabriel.
Independiente del Valle: Team news
The main doubt is Landazuri, who got injured in the first game of the season and has already missed the team in the first game against Flamengo.
Flamengo: Team news
Jorge Jesus will have some absences for the match. Rafinha, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are injured and undergo comprehensive treatment. Arrascaeta will play the match.
Recopa Sudamericana champions
4 - Boca Juniors
3 - River Plate
2 - São Paulo, Internacional, Olimpia, Grêmio and LDU
1 - Independiente, Cruzeiro, Vélez Sarsfield, Atlético Nacional, Nacional, Colo Colo, Cienciano, Santos, Corinthians and Atlético-MG.
What is Recopa Sudamericana?
The Recopa Sudamericana is the tournament that brings together the winner of the Libertadores Cup and the champion of the Sudamericana Cup of the previous season. For comparison, it's similar to the UEFA Super Cup. It was played between 1989 until 1998 and returned to the competition calendar in 2003.
Kick-off time
The Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle match will be played at the Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil. The kick-off is scheduled at 19h30pm ET
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana Final match: Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle!
My name is Arhur Fernandes and I'll be your host for this game.