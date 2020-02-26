Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Recopa Sudamericana Final (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle.
3:13 PM38 minutes ago

How to watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle Live TV and Stream?

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Bein Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Funatiz.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:57 PM2 hours ago

Independiente del Valle: Last Lineup

Piedra; Preciado, Macías, Alvarado and Caicedo; Nieto, Corozo and Mera; Guerrero, Cabeza and Quintero.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

Flamengo: Last Lineup

Diego Alves; Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and F. Luís; Willian Arão, Gerson, Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique; Gabriel. 
1:53 PM2 hours ago

Independiente del Valle: Team news

The main doubt is Landazuri, who got injured in the first game of the season and has already missed the team in the first game against Flamengo.
12:49 PM3 hours ago

Flamengo: Team news

Jorge Jesus will have some absences for the match. Rafinha, Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are injured and undergo comprehensive treatment. Arrascaeta will play the match.
12:47 PM3 hours ago

Recopa Sudamericana champions

4 - Boca Juniors

3 - River Plate

2 - São Paulo, Internacional, Olimpia, Grêmio and LDU

1 - Independiente, Cruzeiro, Vélez Sarsfield, Atlético Nacional, Nacional, Colo Colo, Cienciano, Santos, Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

12:40 PM3 hours ago

What is Recopa Sudamericana?

The Recopa Sudamericana is the tournament that brings together the winner of the Libertadores Cup and the champion of the Sudamericana Cup of the previous season. For comparison, it's similar to the UEFA Super Cup. It was played between 1989 until 1998 and returned to the competition calendar in 2003.
12:38 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle match will be played at the Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil. The kick-off is scheduled at 19h30pm ET
12:30 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana Final match: Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle! 

My name is Arhur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

12:28 PM3 hours ago
