LAFC vs León: LIVE Stream Online Watch and CONCACAF Champions League Updates (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs León match.

 


 

5:33 PM23 minutes ago

How to watch LAFC vs León Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.



5:33 PM24 minutes ago

León: Last LineUp |

R. Cota; R. González, S. Barreiro, F. Navarro, W. Tesillo; J. Meneses, P. Aquino, I. Rodríguez, L. Montes, A. Mena; I. Sosa
5:32 PM24 minutes ago

LAFC: Last LineUp |

K. Vermeer; T. Blackmon, D. Jakovic, E. Segura, D. Palacios; L. Blessing, M. Kaye, F. Ginella; B. Rodríguez, C. Vela, D. Rossi.
5:32 PM24 minutes ago

León will go all out for the pass

The green bellies arrive at this match after beating Necaxa in the MX League, previously they beat LAFC in the first round at the Nou Camp, so they will look for tonight to continue with the advantage of two goals and go to the quarterfinals.

5:31 PM25 minutes ago

LAFC looking to start the season off right

The California team will start its tournament this Sunday, so today, against Leon, will seek to give a joy to their fans, after falling two goals to zero away.

 


 

5:30 PM26 minutes ago

Kick-off Time |

The LAFC vs León match will be played at the California of Banc stadium, in Los Ángeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
5:29 PM27 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: LAFC vs León.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: LAFC vs León.

My name is Lorena Solórzano and I'll be your host for this game.

 

5:29 PM27 minutes ago
