LAFC vs León: LIVE Stream Online and Champions League Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

The emerald team has arrived at the LAFC stadium, ready for tonight's match
7:11 PM16 minutes ago

LAFC dressing room ready for second leg Round of 16 clash 
7:10 PM17 minutes ago

León's fans are already present at the Banc of California 
7:09 PM18 minutes ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs León match.

 


 

5:33 PM2 hours ago

How to watch LAFC vs León Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:33 PM2 hours ago

León: Last LineUp |

R. Cota; R. González, S. Barreiro, F. Navarro, W. Tesillo; J. Meneses, P. Aquino, I. Rodríguez, L. Montes, A. Mena; I. Sosa
5:32 PM2 hours ago

LAFC: Last LineUp |

K. Vermeer; T. Blackmon, D. Jakovic, E. Segura, D. Palacios; L. Blessing, M. Kaye, F. Ginella; B. Rodríguez, C. Vela, D. Rossi.
5:32 PM2 hours ago

León will go all out for the pass

The green bellies arrive at this match after beating Necaxa in the MX League, previously they beat LAFC in the first round at the Nou Camp, so they will look for tonight to continue with the advantage of two goals and go to the quarterfinals.

​​​​​​​

5:31 PM2 hours ago

LAFC looking to start the season off right

The California team will start its tournament this Sunday, so today, against Leon, will seek to give a joy to their fans, after falling two goals to zero away.

 


 

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off Time |

The LAFC vs León match will be played at the California of Banc stadium, in Los Ángeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
5:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: LAFC vs León.

My name is Lorena Solórzano and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

5:29 PM2 hours ago
