Monarcas Morelia vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Cruz Azul match at Morelos Stadium.
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Cruz Azul Key Player
Jonathan Rodriguez, Cruz Azul forward. With no excuses, the 'Cabecita' has put the team on his shoulders in the face of the injuries he sustained at the start of the tournament. Although he is not a nominal centre-forward, he has responded in the Clausura 2020 with five goals so far. In Morelia, Rodríguez will be looking to continue this good scoring streak.
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Fernando Aristeguieta, Monarcas Morelia forward. The striker's nose for goal has been awakened after the first four rounds of the tournament without a goal; Aristeguieta has scored two goals in the last three games. Faced with a Cruz Azul defense that has a lot of slippage, the Morelia forward will have to take advantage to help his team take advantage of the scoreboard.
Cruz Azul last lineup
J. Corona; A. Aldrete, J. Domínguez, L. Romo, J. Escobar; R. Baca, Y. Yotún, E. Hernández, R. Alvarado; J. Rodríguez, S. Giménez.
Monarcas Morelia last lineup
Á. Malagón; J. Martínez, G. Jara, S. Vegas, E. Velarde; A. Rocha, R. Millar, M. Osuna, L. Mendoza, M. Rodríguez; F. Aristeguieta.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee will be Alejandro Funk. Assistants will be Miguel Angel Hernandez and Eduardo Acosta. Edgar Rangel was appointed as the fourth official.
Cruz Azul, no one has been able to stop them
After an uncertain start of the machine's equipment, they have rebounded in an important way to position themselves as one of the best teams so far. Cruz Azul comes from winning a couple of home games, last Saturday against Tigres in the MX League (2-1) and last Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions League (4-0) they defeated Portmore United. The Celestes want to keep winning another match outside the Azteca Stadium.
Monarchs Morelia, start a positive streak
The Morelia team has taken to the air and with their coach Pablo Guede. Monarcas went to Ciudad Universitaria to beat Pumas 2-1 in the last minute to take the lead. A great comeback came in the second half with goals from Millar and Sansores. Now, they will be looking to start a winning move when they face Cruz Azul at home.
Kick-off time:10:00pm ET
The Monarcas Morelia vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monarcas Morelia vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.