Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla match.
Latest games
Tijuana league four consecutive victories every time it receives the Strip in its stadium, either in league or in cup
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Puebla
The years go by and the team Martinez is with is a key part of the offensive generation, now at Puebla
Key player Xolos
Diego Lainez's brother Mauro has been a highlight of the season in midfield for Tijuana
Last lineup of Puebla
Vikonis, Perg, Zavala, Arreola, Tabó, Salas, Fernández, Reyes, Martínez, Zaldívar, Abella
Last lineup of Xolos
Lajud, Loroña, Silva, González, Cruz, Rivero, Rivera, Castro, Lainez, Bolaños, Angulo
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla will be Eduardo Galvan; Mario Lopez, first line; Miguel Uchua, second line; Daniel Quintero, fourth assistant.
Last result: Puebla
Puebla win for first time at home after 2-0 win over Toluca
Last result: Xolos
Chivas soured him a week ago with a 1-0
Winning again
After the win over Toluca, Puebla will try to add their second win of the tournament as visitors
Restoring trust
After losing to Chivas at home, the Xolos will try not to miss out on this double-header and score points to avoid falling behind
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla match will be played at the stadium Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs Puebla!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.