Should Danny Ings Make Southgate’s England Euros Squad?

The 27-year-old has had a tough few years with injuries since he joined Liverpool from Burnley after his contract ran out at the end of the 2014/15 season. The Reds had to pay a sizable tribunal fee for the striker who has scored an impressive eleven goals for a relegated Burnley side.

It looked like Liverpool had got themselves a bargain, who could flourish and become an England team regular. Sadly, this was not to be and what followed was three seasons of injury hell. Ings only managed to play twenty-five times for Liverpool scoring a measly 4 goals in the process. The success of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s deadly trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah made it near impossible for the Winchester born striker to force himself into the side. A move was very much needed for Ings to save his career.

Southampton came calling and took Ings on loan for the 2018/19 season, the move seemed to be just what the 27-year-old needed to give his career a much-needed boost. The striker played twenty-five times in the league scoring 7 goals, his best season since leaving Burnley. Ings was finally starting to show the form that his early career at Burnley promised.

This impressive season saw Southampton make his loan move permanent, paying £18 million to sign him from Liverpool. Since making the switch Ings has not looked back, he has scored a remarkable 15 goals in twenty-seven appearances in the English Premier League. This record has seen him reach fourth in the league's goal-scoring charts and the second-highest scoring Englishman, only 2 goals behind Jamie Vardy.

Danny Ings has revitalised his career at Southampton | Photo: Getty Images

The Strikers form has seen Southampton rise up the table and towards Premier League safety after a couple of seasons of struggling. England manager Gareth Southgate must start to take notice of the prolific striker, especially with injuries to International regulars Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford. The two strikers have sustained bad injuries during the season and could miss the rest of the season.

Southgate does have a lot of players that he could choose to name in his squad, such as youngsters Tammy Abraham and Mason Greenwood. The two strikers have had break out seasons at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. The Southampton striker has still outscored both this season. Callum Wilson is another potential squad member Ings should be ahead of as the Bournemouth striker has struggled this season. Wilson has only scored 7 goals this season and endured a fifteen-game goal drought.

One other option Southgate could go for is Brentford’s, Ollie Watkins. The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals in thirty-four Championship matches and has proved to be one of the most clinical strikers in the league. It is unlikely that Southgate would take a chance on Watkins, who is unproven at the highest level of football by throwing him straight into an international tournament.

Southgate needs to give Danny Ings a chance to add to his one solitary England appearance, against Lithuania in 2015. England fans are string believers of players being picked on form, rather than based on who they play for. So, by picking by form Danny Ings should be one of the first players going to the Euros.