Colón vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Superliga 2020

How to watch Colón vs Boca Juniors Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports and TNT LAT.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Key player: Colón
Wilson Morelo, forward.
The 32-year-old Colombian is Santa Fe's most effective striker with six goals. Although Colón is not in its prime, Morelo is one of the few players who can change the course of the game tonight.
Key player: Boca
Carlos Tevez, forward.
The Apache is having a great time. Four goals in February alone make him the top scorer in his team and in the Superliga. Tonight, the captain will want to continue his goalscoring streak.
Colón: projected lineup
Leonardo Burián; Vigo, Bruno Bianchi, Emmanuel Olivera, Rafael Delgado; Chancalay, Matías Fritzler, Zuqui, Estigarribia; Gabriel Esparza y Morelo.
Boca Juniors: projected lineup
Esteban Andrada; Julio Buffarini, Carlos Izquierdoz, Junior Alonso, Frank Fabra; Jorman Campuzano; Eduardo Salvio, ‘Pol’ Fernández, Sebastián Villa; Carlos Tevez y Franco Soldano.
Boca Juniors' coach Miguel Russo
"It's good that we're trying to play well, because the players need it, and we know we have to win. We're going for the intention and the form, the people of Boca are very special, they show you that they want to win permanently. I know that there are things that they like in football, people like the team to play well, but you also have to win, that's why you have to throw yourself at your feet and leave everything".
Nightmare months
Club Atlético Colón accumulates months of bad results. Their last victory was in November 2019. Since that victory, Colón have suffered six losses and two draws, leaving the team in a relegation zone.
Title expectations
Boca Juniors lead the way in second place in the Superliga, just behind River Plate, after spinning four consecutive wins. All of this is due in large part to the great performances of players like Carlos Tevez in the current season.
Tonight begins Week 22 of the Argentinean championship where Boca Juniors will seek to continue adding points in the standings to take the lead away from arch-rival River Plate.
Kick-off time
The Colón vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López, in Santa Fe, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:10pm ET.
