Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Carabao Cup Final (0-0)

Villa Injuries
Villa Limping Along
It's been a rough few weeks for the Villans. They enter the final after losing their last three matches, all in the Premier League. And because of it, they sit one point above the relegation zone.
A shocking League Cup triumph would be a bright spot in dark times.
Villa's Pathway To The Final
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith guided his side through a tough draw, only facing lower league opposition once, Crewe Alexandra in the 2nd round.
After, they beat Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves, Liverpool, and Leicester City over the two legged semifinal.
Villa No Stranger To League Cup Finals
Aston Villa reached the Carabao Cup Final for the first time since 2010, where they lost to Manchester United 2-1.
Villa have won the competition on five occasions - 1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, and 1996.
City Rolling Over The Competition
City manager Pep Guardiola has his side in a good run of form entering the match, having won their previous three matches in all competitions, allowing only one goal in the process.
City Injuries
Man City will be without defender Aymeric Laporte who exited Wednesday's Champions League win over Real Madrid with an injury.
Leroy Sane's injury from the beginning of the season will also cause him to miss this game.
City's Pathway To The Final
To reach the final, Manchester City overcame the likes of lower tier sides Preston North End and Oxford United in earlier rounds. They also upended Premier League side Southampton and beat crosstown rivals Manchester United 3-2 on aggregate over the two semifinal legs.
City Seek 3-Peat
Manchester City have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup or League Cup, for a third season in a row.
Last season, they beat Chelsea on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Two years ago, the 2017-18 season, City beat Arsenal 3-0.
Match Info
Wembley, England's national stadium located in London, will host the two Premier League sides as they face each other for the third time this season across all competitions.
Kick off is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EST with the game available to watch on ESPN+, ESPN's streaming service.
Welcome
What's up everyone. Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2020 Carabao Cup Final: Manchester City v Aston Villa.
I'm Drew Pells and I'll be your host for the game providing prematch news, starting line ups, and play by play coverage.
Midfielder John McGinn is out with an ankle injury.
Striker Wesley, out for the season, will also miss this match.