Club América vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

How to watch America vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Necaxa Key Player
Mauro Quiroga, Necaxa forward. In the face of so many losses for this tournament, the Rayos' standard of attack was maintained. Quiroga is still that unforgiving striker, but his goal tally has now been limited to just three so far in 2020. If Necaxa is to be able to claim a win at the Azteca this Saturday and fight for something, he must increase his goalscoring streak.
America Key Player
Giovani Dos Santos, America's midfielder. Gradually, the "10" of America is taking prominence in the team, but must take greater importance in an attack of the creams that have not exploded. His great opportunity comes this Saturday before a defense of Necaxa that has received seven goals in the last three games.
Necaxa last lineup
H. González; J. González, R. Noyá, V. Alvarado, J. González, R. Chávez; C. Baeza, K. Mercado, D. Álvaez, J. Delgado; M. Quiroga.
America last lineup
G. Ochoca; L. Fuentes, E. Aguilera, B. Valdez, P. Aguilar; R. Sánchez, F. González, S. Córdova, A. Ibargüen, G. Dos Santos; F. Viñas.
The refereeing quartet
Oscar Mejia will be the referee for this match. Assisting are Pablo Hernandez and Enrique Bustos. Mario Vargas was appointed as the fourth official.
Necaxa, react as soon as possible
The Rays have sailed through a crisis of results in recent weeks, racking up three consecutive losses. Last week they visited Leon to fall 2-1 to 'La Fiera'. These bad results have already taken Alfonso Sosa's team out of the classification zone and if they want to fight to qualify, the Red-White must start adding up.
America, despite the problems are at the top of the table
Many injuries, many unknowns in the reinforcements and more problems involve America, but they still stand out. The Eagles are among the leaders in the regular tournament and have come away from a week with positive results. In the MX League, they got rid of the bad streak at the BBVA Stadium and beat Monterrey by a single goal last Saturday. At midweek, they advanced on penalties to the CONCACAF Champions League.
Kick-off time: 8pm ET
The America vs Necaxa match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: America vs Necaxa!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.