Club América vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Necaxa match.
11:59 PM13 hours ago

How to watch America vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:58 PM13 hours ago

Necaxa Key Player

Mauro Quiroga, Necaxa forward. In the face of so many losses for this tournament, the Rayos' standard of attack was maintained. Quiroga is still that unforgiving striker, but his goal tally has now been limited to just three so far in 2020. If Necaxa is to be able to claim a win at the Azteca this Saturday and fight for something, he must increase his goalscoring streak.
Photo: Fer Montáñez / VAVEL
Photo: Fer Montáñez / VAVEL
11:55 PM13 hours ago

America Key Player

Giovani Dos Santos, America's midfielder. Gradually, the "10" of America is taking prominence in the team, but must take greater importance in an attack of the creams that have not exploded. His great opportunity comes this Saturday before a defense of Necaxa that has received seven goals in the last three games.
Photo: Marca
Photo: Marca
11:51 PM13 hours ago

Necaxa last lineup

H. González; J. González, R. Noyá, V. Alvarado, J. González, R. Chávez; C. Baeza, K. Mercado, D. Álvaez, J. Delgado; M. Quiroga. 
11:29 PM14 hours ago

America last lineup

G. Ochoca; L. Fuentes, E. Aguilera, B. Valdez, P. Aguilar; R. Sánchez, F. González, S. Córdova, A. Ibargüen, G. Dos Santos; F. Viñas. 
11:27 PM14 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

Oscar Mejia will be the referee for this match. Assisting are Pablo Hernandez and Enrique Bustos. Mario Vargas was appointed as the fourth official.
Photo: Mediotiempo
Photo: Mediotiempo
 
11:25 PM14 hours ago

Necaxa, react as soon as possible

The Rays have sailed through a crisis of results in recent weeks, racking up three consecutive losses. Last week they visited Leon to fall 2-1 to 'La Fiera'. These bad results have already taken Alfonso Sosa's team out of the classification zone and if they want to fight to qualify, the Red-White must start adding up.
Photo: AS México
Photo: AS México
11:23 PM14 hours ago

America, despite the problems are at the top of the table

Many injuries, many unknowns in the reinforcements and more problems involve America, but they still stand out. The Eagles are among the leaders in the regular tournament and have come away from a week with positive results. In the MX League, they got rid of the bad streak at the BBVA Stadium and beat Monterrey by a single goal last Saturday. At midweek, they advanced on penalties to the CONCACAF Champions League.
Photo: Referee
Photo: Referee
11:18 PM14 hours ago

Kick-off time: 8pm ET

The America vs Necaxa match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
11:11 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: America vs Necaxa

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

11:05 PM14 hours ago
