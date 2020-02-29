Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Matchups To Watch

The most intriguing matchup to watch for in the game will come in two places.

Who will Zidane pick for his midfield, the tried and true trio of Casemiro with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos? Or will the often used youngster Frederico Valverde find himself in the starting XI?

As for Barcelona, how will they set up defensively with so many injuries? Is Junior Firpo still trusted at left back after his error led to Napoli's goal in the Champions League? Who can step in at center back if Pique cannot play?

Both managers, Zidane at Madrid and Quique Setien of Barcelona, will surely have tough calls to make with their XI and tactics.

 

12:14 AM13 hours ago

Hold On Tight

El Clasico, regarded as one of the most watched games in the world, is always a wildly entertaining affair. This time will be no different. 

After a 0-0 draw back in December, both sides could be looking to pull one over each other for a massive three points in the league. Or, they could do the exact opposite and try to limit damage to the other and themselves.  

Get your popcorn ready, this one's going to be fun.
12:02 AM13 hours ago

Barca Own Bernabeu

Barcelona should feel confident entering the match. In their last four league trips to the Bernabeu, Barcelona have won all four. 
11:59 PM13 hours ago

Long Injury List At Barca

Barca will have to manage the game without many star players. 

Striker Luis Suarez, forward Ousmane Dembele, and defenders Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto will miss the match. 

Center back Gerard Pique is questionable for the match after suffering a minor ankle injury against Napoli.

11:55 PM13 hours ago

Barca Recent Form

Barcelona have torn through the league of late, winning their previous four matches by a combined 12-4.

Their most recent game, though, they escaped with a draw against Napoli in the Champions League midweek. 

11:52 PM13 hours ago

Real Madrid Injuries

Madrid will be without Eden Hazard who injured himself last week against Levante. 

They will also miss Marco Asensio who has yet to play this season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. 

11:48 PM13 hours ago

La Liga Or Bust For Madrid

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has stated on several occasions this season that his priority for the team in winning the La Liga title, making this a must win game. 

Plus, with already crashing out of the Copa Del Rey, the league is the only domestic trophy still available for Los Blancos. 

11:43 PM13 hours ago

Madrid Poor Form

Real Madrid have seen better days, entering the match in a bad run of form. They are winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including a home loss to Manchester City recently in the Champions League and a league home draw to relegation battling Celta Vigo.
11:41 PM13 hours ago

Title Implications

The two Spanish giants come into the match in a dead heat for the league title. Barcelona currently sit first in the league on 55 points while Madrid are right on their tail in second place with 53 points. 

A win will see Los Blancos leapfrog Barca into first place. 

11:37 PM14 hours ago

Match Info

The Santiago Bernabeu, Real Mardrid's home stadium, will host the match between the two fierce Spanish rivals. 

The game is available to watch on beIN Sports on Sunday March 1st at 3 p.m. EST.

11:35 PM14 hours ago

Welcome!

What's up everyone. Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of La Liga's El Clasico, Real Madrid hosting Barcelona.

I'm Drew Pells and I'll be your host for the game providing prematch news, starting line ups, and play by play coverage.


 

11:33 PM14 hours ago
