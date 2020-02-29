Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Matchups To Watch
Hold On Tight
After a 0-0 draw back in December, both sides could be looking to pull one over each other for a massive three points in the league. Or, they could do the exact opposite and try to limit damage to the other and themselves.Get your popcorn ready, this one's going to be fun.
Barca Own Bernabeu
Long Injury List At Barca
Striker Luis Suarez, forward Ousmane Dembele, and defenders Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto will miss the match.
Center back Gerard Pique is questionable for the match after suffering a minor ankle injury against Napoli.
Barca Recent Form
Their most recent game, though, they escaped with a draw against Napoli in the Champions League midweek.
Real Madrid Injuries
They will also miss Marco Asensio who has yet to play this season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
La Liga Or Bust For Madrid
Plus, with already crashing out of the Copa Del Rey, the league is the only domestic trophy still available for Los Blancos.
Madrid Poor Form
Title Implications
A win will see Los Blancos leapfrog Barca into first place.
Match Info
The game is available to watch on beIN Sports on Sunday March 1st at 3 p.m. EST.
Welcome!
I'm Drew Pells and I'll be your host for the game providing prematch news, starting line ups, and play by play coverage.
Who will Zidane pick for his midfield, the tried and true trio of Casemiro with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos? Or will the often used youngster Frederico Valverde find himself in the starting XI?
As for Barcelona, how will they set up defensively with so many injuries? Is Junior Firpo still trusted at left back after his error led to Napoli's goal in the Champions League? Who can step in at center back if Pique cannot play?
Both managers, Zidane at Madrid and Quique Setien of Barcelona, will surely have tough calls to make with their XI and tactics.