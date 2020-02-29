Pachuca vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Querétaro match.
How to watch Pachuca vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox sports app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Querétaro
Alcalá, Velázquez, Aguilar, Castillo, Hernández, Aboagye, Ruiz, Orejuela, Gómez, Lucumí, Triverio.
Last lineup Pachuca
Ustari, Tapias, Cabral, Murillo, Alvarez, Aguirre, Hernández, Figueroa, Chávez, Richards, Jara.
Key player Querétaro
Ariel Nahuelpán. On the last match he didn't play because of a gastroenteritis, but it's expected that for this match he can have minutes. The Argentine striker has scored five goals in the current 2020 Clausura and scored in his most recent match.
Key player Pachuca
Franco Jara. The Tuzos' all-time goalscorer is in his final season with the blue and white team before leaving for the MLS. Jara will be looking to continue increasing his goalscoring tally and go out on a high note. Tuzos need a win, and Jara's goalscoring instinct can help them get it.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Pachuca vs Querétaro will be Luis Enrique Santander; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Michel Caballero Galicia, second line; braham de Jesús Quirarte, fourth assistant.
An uncomfortable visitor
The white roosters of Querétaro are looking for another away win in this tournament. Of their four away games, Victor Manuel Vucetich's team have won three (they only lost to Leon). Gallos lost at home to San Luis in their recent match and will now be looking to return to winning ways and build on their good away form.
Currently, they are in sixth place on 12 points, with four wins and three losses.
To climb positions
Tuzos had a difficult start to the tournament as they didn't know victory until journey 4 when they got the three points against Tigres at home. In their last game they visited the Jalisco Stadium by beating Atlas by a 2-0 score with a double from tuzos' all-time top scorer, Franco Jara.
Currently, the Hidalguenses are in 9th position with 10 points from three wins, one draw and three losses.
Kick-off time
The Pachuca vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium Miguel Hidalgo, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Pachuca vs Querétaro!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.