Pachuca vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Querétaro match.
12:55 AM12 hours ago

How to watch Pachuca vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox sports app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:55 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup Querétaro

Alcalá, Velázquez, Aguilar, Castillo, Hernández, Aboagye, Ruiz, Orejuela,  Gómez, Lucumí, Triverio.
12:54 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

Ustari, Tapias, Cabral, Murillo, Alvarez, Aguirre, Hernández, Figueroa, Chávez, Richards, Jara.
12:54 AM12 hours ago

Key player Querétaro

Ariel Nahuelpán. On the last match he didn't play because of a gastroenteritis, but it's expected that for this match he can have minutes. The Argentine striker has scored five goals in the current 2020 Clausura and scored in his most recent match.
Photo: Imago7
Photo: Imago7
12:52 AM12 hours ago

Key player Pachuca

Franco Jara. The Tuzos' all-time goalscorer is in his final season with the blue and white team before leaving for the MLS. Jara will be looking to continue increasing his goalscoring tally and go out on a high note. Tuzos need a win, and Jara's goalscoring instinct can help them get it.
Photo: VAVEL
Photo: VAVEL
12:48 AM12 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Pachuca vs Querétaro will be Luis Enrique Santander; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Michel Caballero Galicia, second line; braham de Jesús Quirarte, fourth assistant.
12:45 AM12 hours ago

An uncomfortable visitor

The white roosters of Querétaro are looking for another away win in this tournament. Of their four away games, Victor Manuel Vucetich's team have won three (they only lost to Leon). Gallos lost at home to San Luis in their recent match and will now be looking to return to winning ways and build on their good away form.
Currently,  they are in sixth place on 12 points, with four wins and three losses.
Photo: Imago7
Photo: Imago7
12:43 AM12 hours ago

To climb positions

Tuzos had a difficult start to the tournament as they didn't know victory until journey 4 when they got the three points against Tigres at home. In their last game they visited the Jalisco Stadium by beating Atlas by a 2-0 score with a double from tuzos' all-time top scorer, Franco Jara.
Currently, the Hidalguenses are in 9th position with 10 points from three wins, one draw and three losses.
Photo: VAVEL
Photo: VAVEL

 

12:36 AM13 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Pachuca vs Querétaro match will be played at the stadium Miguel Hidalgo, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
12:34 AM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Pachuca vs Querétaro! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

12:33 AM13 hours ago
VAVEL Logo