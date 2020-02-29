Tigres vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Pumas match.
How to watch Tigres vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Pumas: Last LineUp |
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, M. García; P. Barrera, C. González.
Tigres: Last LineUp |
N. Guzmán; C. Salcedo, F. Meza; R. de Souza, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino, L. Rodríguez, J. Dueñas; A. Gignac, E. Valencia, L. Quiñones.
Pumas want to get back on track
The university students barely got their first loss to Morelia in their last game, so they will go to Monterrey this Saturday looking to get back on track for victory.
Tigres seek to find victory
The northerners have only emerged victorious twice, while throughout the tournament they have lost four times and drawn once, so this match is of the utmost importance for them to regain victory, their last match against Cruz Azul falling two goals to one.
Kick-off time |
The Tigres vs Pumas match will be played at the Universitario stadium , in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
