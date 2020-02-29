Tigres vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Pumas match.

10:38 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Tigres vs Pumas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!


10:37 AM3 hours ago

Pumas: Last LineUp |

A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, M. García; P. Barrera, C. González.
10:36 AM3 hours ago

Tigres: Last LineUp |

N. Guzmán; C. Salcedo, F. Meza; R. de Souza,  G. Pizarro, J. Aquino, L. Rodríguez, J. Dueñas; A. Gignac, E. Valencia, L. Quiñones.
10:33 AM3 hours ago

Pumas want to get back on track

The university students barely got their first loss to Morelia in their last game, so they will go to Monterrey this Saturday looking to get back on track for victory.

 

10:28 AM3 hours ago

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
10:25 AM3 hours ago

Tigres seek to find victory

The northerners have only emerged victorious twice, while throughout the tournament they have lost four times and drawn once, so this match is of the utmost importance for them to regain victory, their last match against Cruz Azul falling two goals to one.
10:19 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time |

The Tigres vs Pumas match will be played at the Universitario stadium , in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

10:13 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Team 1 vs Team 2! 

My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

10:01 AM3 hours ago
VAVEL Logo