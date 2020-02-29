Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Today's officiating team
Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Michael Barwegen
4th Official: Alejandro Mariscal
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Galaxy's Projected Lineup
Houston's Projected Lineup
New Coach for the Dynamo
How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: MLS Now.
Galaxy's preseason
They defeated Vancouver Whitecaps (4-1) and Colorado Rapids (2-1), tied against Chicago Fire (1-1) and lost to Toronto FC (1-2).
Dynamo's preseason
They tied 1-1 against the NY Red Bulls, won 4-0 against Real Salt Lake and then lost 4-1 to Columbus Crew.
Chicharito's new home!
After being eliminated by their city rivals in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals, the Galaxy will try to revamp their squad and compete for the championship.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure left a huge void, however it is none other than Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández who will be the new idol at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Houston needs a change
After missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, the orange team will need to make a serious change if they hope to compete for the MLS Cup.
To do so, they've added important players such Darwin Quintero, Victor Cabrera and Mario Maric to their squad list.
Kickoff Time
The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30pm ET.
The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30pm ET.