Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch MLS 2020 (0-0)
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy match.
Today's officiating team

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Michael Barwegen

4th Official: Alejandro Mariscal

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Galaxy's Projected Lineup

Bingham; Steres, González, Insua, Feltscher; Kitchen, Corona, Lletget; Pavón, Katai, Hernández.

Houston's Projected Lineup

Maric; Figueroa, Struna, Lundkvist, Bizama; Vera, Boniek, Martínez; Rodríguez, Hansen, Manotas.

 

The captain is here

Not only did Chicharito arrive as the new media sensation for the LA Galaxy, he'll also serve as the locker room leader as he has been given the captain's band for his team.

New Coach for the Dynamo

Tab Ramos will make his official debut as the boss for Houston Dynamo after his stint in the U-20 US National Team.
How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision/TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: MLS Now.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Galaxy's preseason

The LA Galaxy recently had four games to prepare for the MLS Season.

They defeated Vancouver Whitecaps (4-1) and Colorado Rapids (2-1), tied against Chicago Fire (1-1) and lost to Toronto FC (1-2).

Dynamo's preseason

Houston competed in the 2020 Visit Tucson Cup as part of their preseason.

They tied 1-1 against the NY Red Bulls, won 4-0 against Real Salt Lake and then lost 4-1 to Columbus Crew.

Chicharito's new home!

As one of the founding members of the league, this will be LA Galaxy's 25th MLS season.

After being eliminated by their city rivals in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals, the Galaxy will try to revamp their squad and compete for the championship.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure left a huge void, however it is none other than Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández who will be the new idol at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Houston needs a change

This will be the Houston Dynamo's 15th season as a MLS team.

After missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, the orange team will need to make a serious change if they hope to compete for the MLS Cup.

To do so, they've added important players such Darwin Quintero, Victor Cabrera and Mario Maric to their squad list.

Kickoff Time

The Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy match will be played at the stadium BBVA Stadium, in Houston, Texas.

The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

