Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 MLS (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami match.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: MLS Live.
Los Angeles: Last Lineup
Vermeer; Blackmon, Jakovic, Segura and Palacios; Blessing, atuesta and Kaye; Vela, Rossi and Rodríguez.
Inter Miami: Last Lineup
There's no information. It will be the first match in the team's history.
Los Angeles FC: Team news
In 2020 the team comes with modifications, like the departure of defender Walker Zimmerman for Nashville SC), but the base is practically complete. Led by top scorer Carlos Vela, names like Francisco Ginella and Jose Cifuentes are promises for the team.
Inter Miami: Team news
Inter Miami has as a great asset coach Diego Alonso promising to surprise his rivals. Argentine Matías Pellegrini, who arrived from Estudiantes, from Argentina was also hired. In addition to him, defender Christian Makoun. It is worth remembering that important names in MLS like Lee Nguyen (former Los Angeles FC), Will Trapp (former Columbus Crew) and Roman Torres (former Seattle Sounders).
Great victory!
Los Angeles FC begins the season in the MLS after eliminating Léon (MEX) 3-2 (aggregate score) in the Concacaf Champions League.
Making history!
"I feel a buoyancy in the group of excitement and anticipation. It’s an anxiety which is brought up by the fact we know it’s going to be a tough game but an exciting one in a wonderful atmosphere. We are making history and that is fun", said Trapp via The Guardian.
Kick-off time
The Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 MLS match: Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami!
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.