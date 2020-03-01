Santos vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Atlas match.
8:24 PM15 hours ago

Latest games

The balance favors Atlas in the last five games on any court, with a balance of three wins for two losses
8:24 PM15 hours ago

How to watch Santos vs Atlas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:24 PM15 hours ago

Key player Atlas

Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas has prevented further losses
8:24 PM15 hours ago

Key player Santos

Brian Lozano grabbed his second wind and has once again become a key player in the Laguna team.
8:23 PM15 hours ago

Atlas' last lineup

Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Conti, Govea, Cardona, Márquez, Zaldívar, Acosta, Trejo, Geraldino.
8:23 PM15 hours ago

Santos' last line-up

Orozco; Arteaga, Dória, Rodríguez, Van Rankin, Lozano, Gorriarán, Rivas, Orrantia, Furch, Aguirre
8:23 PM15 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Santos vs Atlas will be Oscar Macias; Jorge Sanchez, first line; Enedina Caudillo, second line; Juan Esquivel, fourth assistant.
8:23 PM15 hours ago

Last result: Atlas

The Rojinegros lost 2-0 at home to Pachuca
8:23 PM15 hours ago

Last result: Santos

With a last minute penalty, they beat FC Juarez 2-1 at the border
8:22 PM15 hours ago

Re-establishing the path

Since his arrival, Rafa Puente has not been able to get a single point and, if not this day, his position would be in doubt
8:22 PM15 hours ago

To the third victory

Santos did not start off in good shape, but he has racked up two major wins and will be looking to pick up a third on Sunday.
8:22 PM15 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Santos vs Atlas match will be played at the stadium TSM Corona, in Coahuila, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45 pm ET.
8:22 PM15 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos vs Atlas!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
8:21 PM15 hours ago
VAVEL Logo