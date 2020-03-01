Santos vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Atlas match.
Latest games
The balance favors Atlas in the last five games on any court, with a balance of three wins for two losses
How to watch Santos vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Atlas
Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas has prevented further losses
Key player Santos
Brian Lozano grabbed his second wind and has once again become a key player in the Laguna team.
Atlas' last lineup
Vargas; Abella, Nervo, Conti, Govea, Cardona, Márquez, Zaldívar, Acosta, Trejo, Geraldino.
Santos' last line-up
Orozco; Arteaga, Dória, Rodríguez, Van Rankin, Lozano, Gorriarán, Rivas, Orrantia, Furch, Aguirre
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Santos vs Atlas will be Oscar Macias; Jorge Sanchez, first line; Enedina Caudillo, second line; Juan Esquivel, fourth assistant.
Last result: Atlas
The Rojinegros lost 2-0 at home to Pachuca
Last result: Santos
With a last minute penalty, they beat FC Juarez 2-1 at the border
Re-establishing the path
Since his arrival, Rafa Puente has not been able to get a single point and, if not this day, his position would be in doubt
To the third victory
Santos did not start off in good shape, but he has racked up two major wins and will be looking to pick up a third on Sunday.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs Atlas match will be played at the stadium TSM Corona, in Coahuila, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos vs Atlas!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.