Chivas Guadalajara vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Don't go anywhere!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas León match.
8:04 AM3 hours ago

León: Last Starting XI

Cota; Herrera, González, Burón, Tesillo; Zamudio, Aquino, Mena, Meneses; Sosa, Ramos.
8:04 AM3 hours ago

Chivas: Last Starting XI

Rodríguez; Sepúlveda, Mier, Ponce, Sánchez; Molina, Beltrán, Brizuela, Antuna; Vega, Macías.
8:01 AM3 hours ago

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Chivas vs León match will be Fernando Hernández.

Alberto Morín & José Alfredo López will be the assistant referees.

Brian Omar González will serve as the fourth official.

8:00 AM3 hours ago

Chivas trained hard in their Verde Valle facility to prepare for this match.

Luis Fernando Tena won't count with Cristian Calderón and Uriel Antuna who will play with the U-20 squad as disciplinary action.

 

7:57 AM3 hours ago

Prior to travelling to Guadalajara, 'Nacho' González spoke about the elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League and the importance of this match against Guadalajara.

7:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs León Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Chivas TV's paid stream.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:53 AM3 hours ago

León needs to make a comeback

The green team had a heartbreaking loss this past Thursday at LAFC's home. The 3-0 defeat got them eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League and earned them strong criticism from their fans.

In the Liga MX, León continues to be one of the strongest sides and are in position to be top of the table, if they manage to beat Chivas tonight.

Can León give its fans a victory celebration today?

7:49 AM3 hours ago

Chivas wants to return to the playoff spots

After beating Xolos 0-1 in Tijuana, Chivas arrives to this game as the tenth place in the Liga MX table and with hopes to win again to continue climbing positions.

A victory tonight would really put Guadalajara on the Liguilla hunt as they would reach 12 points and be either eighth or ninth, depending on Santos' result later on tonight.

7:46 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Chivas Guadalajara vs León match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Guadalajara's metropolitan area, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00pm ET.

 

7:40 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs León! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

7:34 AM3 hours ago
VAVEL Logo