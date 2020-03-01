Chivas Guadalajara vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
León: Last Starting XI
Chivas: Last Starting XI
Tonight's Officiating Team
Alberto Morín & José Alfredo López will be the assistant referees.
Brian Omar González will serve as the fourth official.
Luis Fernando Tena won't count with Cristian Calderón and Uriel Antuna who will play with the U-20 squad as disciplinary action.
Goles y atajadas de cara al duelo vs. León. ¡Venga, Rojiblancos! 🇲🇨⚽️👋 pic.twitter.com/B2EVrq5AlF— CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 29, 2020
Antes de viajar rumbo a Guadalajara, @nachogonzalez35 habló ante los medios de comunicación. pic.twitter.com/GMyjpu09sM— Club León (@clubleonfc) February 29, 2020
How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs León Live TV and Stream
León needs to make a comeback
In the Liga MX, León continues to be one of the strongest sides and are in position to be top of the table, if they manage to beat Chivas tonight.
Can León give its fans a victory celebration today?
Chivas wants to return to the playoff spots
A victory tonight would really put Guadalajara on the Liguilla hunt as they would reach 12 points and be either eighth or ninth, depending on Santos' result later on tonight.
Kick-off time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.