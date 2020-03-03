Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa Libertadores 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

7:36 PM7 hours ago

How to watch Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors Live TV and Stream

The match between Caracas and Boca can be seen on Fox Sports and will also be broadcast on Fox Play.
7:34 PM7 hours ago

Boca Juniors Key Player

Guillermo Fernandez, Boca Juniors midfielder One of the reinforcements that arrived for this first semester of 2020 is slowly raising his hand to become an important player of the team. He arrives motivated 'Pol' to the midweek game, because he scored in Friday's match in the Super League.
Photo: Mundo Deportivo
7:33 PM7 hours ago

Caracas FC Key Player

Beycker Velázquez, goalkeeper of Caracas FC. One of the keys to the Venezuelan team's chances of claiming points in the Copa Libertadores. With international experience, Velazquez must remain safe under the three posts and not make any mistakes when faced with a dangerous attack by Boca Juniors.
Photo: Titans Sports
7:30 PM7 hours ago

Boca Juniors Last Lineup

E. Andrada; F. Fabra, J. Alonso, C. Izquierdoz, J. Buffarini; J. Camupzano, S. Villa, G. Fernández, E. Salvio; C. Tévez, F. Soldano.
7:25 PM7 hours ago

Caracas FC Last Lineup

Beycker Velásquez; Luis Casiani, Javier Maldonado, Diego Osío, Sandro Notaroberto; Diego Castillo, Anderson Contreras, Luis Ramírez, Jorge Echeverría; Richard Celis y Rodrigo Febres.
7:23 PM7 hours ago

Central Referee

For Tuesday's game at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, Esteban Ostojich Uruguay will be the central referee.
7:20 PM8 hours ago

Boca Juniors, no hesitation in starting the Cup

A love affair between Boca Juniors and the Copa Juniors is renewed for this 2020 to seek to conquer the continent once again. The Xeneize team is coming along nicely after a 4-1 defeat of Colon. The Argentine team will have to work hard on the game to be able to get the victory in a complicated playground.
Photo: Radio Huancavilca
7:12 PM8 hours ago

Caracas FC goes for the surprise

Despite being at home at the start of the Copa, Caracas will be looking to spring a surprise in Group H when they host Boca Juniors. The team drew 1-1 with Puerto Cabello at the weekend, going two games without a win in a row.
Photo: Balonazos
7:06 PM8 hours ago

Kick-off time:5:30pm ET

The Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, in Caracas, Venezuela. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:30pm ET.
6:56 PM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

6:44 PM8 hours ago
