Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa Libertadores 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors match.
How to watch Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors Live TV and Stream
The match between Caracas and Boca can be seen on Fox Sports and will also be broadcast on Fox Play.
Boca Juniors Key Player
Guillermo Fernandez, Boca Juniors midfielder One of the reinforcements that arrived for this first semester of 2020 is slowly raising his hand to become an important player of the team. He arrives motivated 'Pol' to the midweek game, because he scored in Friday's match in the Super League.
Caracas FC Key Player
Beycker Velázquez, goalkeeper of Caracas FC. One of the keys to the Venezuelan team's chances of claiming points in the Copa Libertadores. With international experience, Velazquez must remain safe under the three posts and not make any mistakes when faced with a dangerous attack by Boca Juniors.
Boca Juniors Last Lineup
E. Andrada; F. Fabra, J. Alonso, C. Izquierdoz, J. Buffarini; J. Camupzano, S. Villa, G. Fernández, E. Salvio; C. Tévez, F. Soldano.
Caracas FC Last Lineup
Beycker Velásquez; Luis Casiani, Javier Maldonado, Diego Osío, Sandro Notaroberto; Diego Castillo, Anderson Contreras, Luis Ramírez, Jorge Echeverría; Richard Celis y Rodrigo Febres.
Central Referee
For Tuesday's game at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, Esteban Ostojich Uruguay will be the central referee.
Boca Juniors, no hesitation in starting the Cup
A love affair between Boca Juniors and the Copa Juniors is renewed for this 2020 to seek to conquer the continent once again. The Xeneize team is coming along nicely after a 4-1 defeat of Colon. The Argentine team will have to work hard on the game to be able to get the victory in a complicated playground.
Caracas FC goes for the surprise
Despite being at home at the start of the Copa, Caracas will be looking to spring a surprise in Group H when they host Boca Juniors. The team drew 1-1 with Puerto Cabello at the weekend, going two games without a win in a row.
Kick-off time:5:30pm ET
The Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Caracas Olympic Stadium, in Caracas, Venezuela. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: Caracas FC vs Boca Juniors!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.