Defensa y Justicia vs Santos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Copa Libertadores (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Defensa y Justicia vs Santos match.
Latest games

This will be the first time the two clubs have met in an international tournament
How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Santos Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Bein Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Santos

Carlos Sanchez has become one of the fans' favourites mainly due to his outstanding performances
Key player Defensa

The man of experience is Neri Cardozo, who can bring the midfield imbalance to the front
Last lineup of Santos

Everson, Pará, Lucas, Luan Peres, Felipe, Carlos Sánchez, Alison, Diego Cristiano, Soteldo, Alberto, Sasha
Last lineup of Defensa

Unsain, Rodríguez, Frías, Breitebruch, Benítez, Acevedo, Cardozo, Mainero, Botta, Pizzini, Lucero.
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Defensa y Justicia vs Santos will be Gustavo Tejera; Nicolás Taran, first line; Carlos Barreiro, second line; Andrés Matonte, fourth assistant, all from Uruguay.
Last result: Santos

Santos comes from a scoreless draw against Palmeiras in the Paulista Championship

Last result: Defensa

Justice arrives after rescuing a point (1-1) from leaders River Plate in the local tournament

Santos: How did you qualify?

Similarly, the "peixe" was the runner-up in the Brasileirao, finishing only behind Flamengo in 2019
Defensa: How did you qualify?

Defensa was the runner-up last season in the Argentine Superliga and qualified directly for this stage
Kick-off time

The Defensa y Justicia vs Santos match will be played at the stadium Norberto Tomaghello, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:15 pm ET.
