Defensa y Justicia vs Santos: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Copa Libertadores (0-0)

This will be the first time the two clubs have met in an international tournament
Key player Santos
Carlos Sanchez has become one of the fans' favourites mainly due to his outstanding performances
Key player Defensa
The man of experience is Neri Cardozo, who can bring the midfield imbalance to the front
Last lineup of Santos
Everson, Pará, Lucas, Luan Peres, Felipe, Carlos Sánchez, Alison, Diego Cristiano, Soteldo, Alberto, Sasha
Last lineup of Defensa
Unsain, Rodríguez, Frías, Breitebruch, Benítez, Acevedo, Cardozo, Mainero, Botta, Pizzini, Lucero.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Defensa y Justicia vs Santos will be Gustavo Tejera; Nicolás Taran, first line; Carlos Barreiro, second line; Andrés Matonte, fourth assistant, all from Uruguay.
Last result: Santos
Santos comes from a scoreless draw against Palmeiras in the Paulista Championship
Last result: Defensa
Justice arrives after rescuing a point (1-1) from leaders River Plate in the local tournament
Santos: How did you qualify?
Similarly, the "peixe" was the runner-up in the Brasileirao, finishing only behind Flamengo in 2019
Defensa: How did you qualify?
Defensa was the runner-up last season in the Argentine Superliga and qualified directly for this stage
Kick-off time
The Defensa y Justicia vs Santos match will be played at the stadium Norberto Tomaghello, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: Defensa y Justicia vs Santos!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.