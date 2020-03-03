Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera (C); R. Ruíz, F. Tobio, G. Sauro, R. Salinas, D. Rigonato, J. Güemez, F. Pardo, M. Estrada, G. León y J. Gamboa.
Xolos Tijuana: Last Lineup
C. Higuera; M. Barbieri, J. Silva (C), V. Loroña, O. Mendoza, K. Balanta, J. Rivero, A. Castro, L. Gamíz, Á. Sepúlveda y E. Torres.
Toluca: Team news
For his part, William Da Silva, Toluca midfielder, said they are ready for tonight's match
Xolos Tijuana: Team news
Yesterday, at home, Xolos had his last practice for this meeting
To keep improving
Toluca, meanwhile, have not fared so well in the league competition either, finishing 14th with just nine points.
The previous day, they beat Rayados of Monterrey 2-0 at home, with goals from Leo Fernandez and Michael Estrada.
To be improved
In the Liga MX, Xolos' team has not achieved the desired results. It is placed at site 16 with only six units out of 24 possible.
Last Friday, they lost at home to Puebla by the slightest difference.
Kick-off time
The Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Caliente, in Baja California, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
