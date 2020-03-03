Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca match.

11:38 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:37 AM3 hours ago

Toluca: Last Lineup

A. Talavera (C); R. Ruíz, F. Tobio, G. Sauro, R. Salinas, D. Rigonato, J. Güemez, F. Pardo, M. Estrada, G. León y J. Gamboa.

11:36 AM3 hours ago

Xolos Tijuana: Last Lineup

C. Higuera; M. Barbieri, J. Silva (C), V. Loroña, O. Mendoza, K. Balanta, J. Rivero, A. Castro, L. Gamíz, Á. Sepúlveda y E. Torres.
11:35 AM3 hours ago

Toluca: Team news

For his part, William Da Silva, Toluca midfielder, said they are ready for tonight's match
11:34 AM3 hours ago

Xolos Tijuana: Team news

Yesterday, at home, Xolos had his last practice for this meeting
11:33 AM3 hours ago

To keep improving

Toluca, meanwhile, have not fared so well in the league competition either, finishing 14th with just nine points.

The previous day, they beat Rayados of Monterrey 2-0 at home, with goals from Leo Fernandez and Michael Estrada.

11:29 AM4 hours ago

To be improved

In the Liga MX, Xolos' team has not achieved the desired results. It is placed at site 16 with only six units out of 24 possible.

Last Friday, they lost at home to Puebla by the slightest difference.

11:28 AM4 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Caliente, in Baja California, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
11:26 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
11:19 AM4 hours ago
