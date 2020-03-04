LDU Quito vs River Plate: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Copa Libertadores (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games
In 2015 they met, and when they played in Ecuador they won Quito with a 1-0 score
Key player River Plate
Ignacio Scocco is the man of experience and could be a vital player entering the field or from the bench
Key player LDU Quito
Cristian Borja is the team's top scorer and has just scored twice in the local tournament
Last lineup of River
Armani, Montiel, Martínez, Rojas, Pino, Casco, Fernández, Pérez, De la Cruz, Suárez, Scocco
Last lineup of LDU Quito
Gabbarini, Ayala, Rodríguez, Guerra, Perlaza, Villarruel, Valencia, Caicedo, Sornoza, Quinteros, Borja.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this LDU Quito vs River Plate will be Andrés Rojas; Alexander Guzmán, first line; Jhon León, second line; Carlos Betancur, fourth assistant, all from Colombia.
Last result: River
River missed the chance to secure the local title and settled for a 1-1 draw against Defensa
Last result: LDU Quito
Quito comes off a 3-0 win at El Nacional
River Plate: How did you qualify?
The Millonarios were the fourth best team in the Argentine Superliga in 2019 and earned their right to participate in this competition
LDU Quito: How did you qualify?
He was sixth in the local tournament and qualified for this Copa Libertadores
Kick-off time
The LDU Quito vs River Plate match will be played at the stadium LDU, in Quito, Ecuador. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: LDU Quito vs River Plate!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I'll be your host for this game.