LDU Quito vs River Plate: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Copa Libertadores (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LDU Quito vs River Plate match.
6:34 PM6 hours ago

Latest games

In 2015 they met, and when they played in Ecuador they won Quito with a 1-0 score
6:33 PM6 hours ago

How to watch LDU Quito vs River Plate Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: Bein Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:33 PM6 hours ago

Key player River Plate

Ignacio Scocco is the man of experience and could be a vital player entering the field or from the bench
6:32 PM6 hours ago

Key player LDU Quito

Cristian Borja is the team's top scorer and has just scored twice in the local tournament
6:32 PM6 hours ago

Last lineup of River

Armani, Montiel, Martínez, Rojas, Pino, Casco, Fernández, Pérez, De la Cruz, Suárez, Scocco
6:32 PM6 hours ago

Last lineup of LDU Quito

Gabbarini, Ayala, Rodríguez, Guerra, Perlaza, Villarruel, Valencia, Caicedo, Sornoza, Quinteros, Borja.
6:32 PM6 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this LDU Quito vs River Plate will be Andrés Rojas; Alexander Guzmán, first line; Jhon León, second line; Carlos Betancur, fourth assistant, all from Colombia.
6:31 PM6 hours ago

Last result: River

River missed the chance to secure the local title and settled for a 1-1 draw against Defensa
6:31 PM6 hours ago

Last result: LDU Quito

Quito comes off a 3-0 win at El Nacional
6:31 PM6 hours ago

River Plate: How did you qualify?

The Millonarios were the fourth best team in the Argentine Superliga in 2019 and earned their right to participate in this competition
6:31 PM6 hours ago

LDU Quito: How did you qualify?

He was sixth in the local tournament and qualified for this Copa Libertadores
6:30 PM6 hours ago

Kick-off time

The LDU Quito vs River Plate match will be played at the stadium LDU, in Quito, Ecuador. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
6:30 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa Libertadores match: LDU Quito vs River Plate!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
6:30 PM6 hours ago
