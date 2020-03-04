FC Juárez vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch FC Juárez vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes; Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play; Fox Play.
No fear of foreign land
Monterrey has been the best team in the tournament in almost every area, and road games are no exception.
The Rayados have won three of their four games away from home, so the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium should not be too scary for them.
Juárez has to be a fortress
The Bravos have to assert their home status in this game if they are not to have a bad time in Monterrey.
The players coached by Gabriel Caballero know how hard it is to win at BBVA Stadium, so they need to get a big head start in the first leg.
Two background matches
Bravos and Rayados have met twice since Juárez was promoted to the first division.
The first match resulted in a victory for the frontrunners, who defended their home and won 1 - 0 on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2019.
Subsequently, both teams drew 1 - 1 at the BBVA Stadium on round 6 of the current championship.
Key player Rayados
Vincent Janssen is the goal leader in this edition of the MX Cup.
The Dutchman has five goals, so the Juárez defence will have to pay special attention to the 'Bull'.
Key player Bravos
In this tournament, Leandro Carrijo has scored three of his team's six goals.
The Brazilian is, without a doubt, the main weapon of the frontier's squad.
The border wall
In this edition of the Copa MX, Juárez has conceded just two goals, making them one of the best defences in the competition.
The best ofense
Monterrey is the team that has scored the most goals in the tournament, with a total of 12.
The Bravos have six goals, barely half of what Antonio Mohamed's players have scored, but their strong defence has carried them through to the semifinals.
The only undefeated
Rayados is the only team that has not lost a single match in this edition of the Copa MX.
The only time they didn't win was in the first leg of the quarterfinals, when they drew without scoring against Santos Laguna.
The road to the semifinals
After finishing on top of Group 3, the Bravos eliminated Querétaro in the Round of 16 and Dorados in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Monterrey, who won Group 2 with a perfect record, defeated Celaya in the round of 16 and Santos in the quarterfinals.
Half ticket match
Both Bravos and Rayados have shown they have what it takes to fight for the title of Copa MX champions.
Both teams will be looking to take advantage on the first leg to finish the job in the city of Monterrey.
