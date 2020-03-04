FC Juárez vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Follow it here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Rayados de Monterrey match.

9:16 PM17 hours ago

How to watch FC Juárez vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes; Fox Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play; Fox Play.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:14 PM17 hours ago

No fear of foreign land

Monterrey has been the best team in the tournament in almost every area, and road games are no exception.

The Rayados have won three of their four games away from home, so the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium should not be too scary for them.

9:05 PM17 hours ago

Juárez has to be a fortress

The Bravos have to assert their home status in this game if they are not to have a bad time in Monterrey.

The players coached by Gabriel Caballero know how hard it is to win at BBVA Stadium, so they need to get a big head start in the first leg.

9:01 PM17 hours ago

Two background matches

Bravos and Rayados have met twice since Juárez was promoted to the first division.

The first match resulted in a victory for the frontrunners, who defended their home and won 1 - 0 on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2019.

Subsequently, both teams drew 1 - 1 at the BBVA Stadium on round 6 of the current championship.

8:58 PM17 hours ago

Key player Rayados

Vincent Janssen is the goal leader in this edition of the MX Cup.

The Dutchman has five goals, so the Juárez defence will have to pay special attention to the 'Bull'.

8:29 PM17 hours ago

Key player Bravos

In this tournament, Leandro Carrijo has scored three of his team's six goals.

The Brazilian is, without a doubt, the main weapon of the frontier's squad.

8:28 PM17 hours ago

The border wall

In this edition of the Copa MX, Juárez has conceded just two goals, making them one of the best defences in the competition.

8:25 PM17 hours ago

The best ofense

Monterrey is the team that has scored the most goals in the tournament, with a total of 12.

The Bravos have six goals, barely half of what Antonio Mohamed's players have scored, but their strong defence has carried them through to the semifinals.

8:23 PM17 hours ago

The only undefeated

Rayados is the only team that has not lost a single match in this edition of the Copa MX.

The only time they didn't win was in the first leg of the quarterfinals, when they drew without scoring against Santos Laguna.

8:19 PM18 hours ago

The road to the semifinals

After finishing on top of Group 3, the Bravos eliminated Querétaro in the Round of 16 and Dorados in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Monterrey, who won Group 2 with a perfect record, defeated Celaya in the round of 16 and Santos in the quarterfinals.

8:16 PM18 hours ago

Half ticket match

Both Bravos and Rayados have shown they have what it takes to fight for the title of Copa MX champions.

Both teams will be looking to take advantage on the first leg to finish the job in the city of Monterrey.

8:11 PM18 hours ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Juárez vs Rayados de Monterrey match, corresponding to the Copa MX semifinals. The match will take place at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium at 22:00 pm (ET).

8:08 PM18 hours ago
VAVEL Logo