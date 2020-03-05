USWNT vs England: Live Stream Online, TV Updates, and How to Watch SheBelieves Cup 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USWNT vs England match.
How to watch USWNT vs England Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN2 or TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
England Last Lineup
Telford; Stokes, Williamson, Bright, Bronze; Walsh, Mead, Staniforth, Scott, Parris; England
USWNT Last Lineup
Naeher; Dunn, Krieger, Dahlkemper, Sonnett; Horan, Ertz, Lavelle; Press, Williams, McDonald
England Team News
England has a solid mix of old and new players, but the major focus will be on how they play as a team. Neville was widely panned after the World Cup because he was outcoached by Jill Ellis; the former head coach of the USWNT. The job won't be any easier with star defender Lucy Bronze not making the trip to America due to an injury. The English goalkeeper and defenders will certainly be tested on Thursday night.
USWNT Team News
The United States is on a very long unbeaten streak, dating back to January of 2019. This first match of the SheBelieves Cup will definitely be the toughest test for Andonovski to date, and it will be interesting to see how he puts his stamp on the team against top competition. The team is starting to solidify ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the team will need to be cut from 23 to 18 before that tournament. Mallory Pugh, in particular, has a lot to prove in this tournament after being snubbed in the last round of USWNT call-ups.
England seeks revenge
The United States beat England in the semi-final round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a score a 2-1. The game was tightly fought from whistle to whistle, and England certainly felt like they could have come away the victor. Now, head coach Phil Neville comes into this match on the hot seat as he faces off against new USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Two common foes from 5 tournaments
The United States has hosted the SheBelieves Cup for each of the last five years instead of attending the Algarve Cup in Portugal. The first three tournaments consisted of the USA, Germany, France, and England.
This year, only England and the United States will be playing in the tournament from that inaugural group, but they will be joined by Spain and Japan.
Kick-off time
The USWNT vs England match will be played at the Exploria Stadium, in Orlando, Florida. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET, but don't be surprised if broadcast coverage starts at 7:00 with the game starting a few minutes later.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 SheBelieve's match: USWNT vs England!
My name is Aaron Bellamy and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.