Gallos Querétaro vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

Latest games
Toluca are undefeated in their last five visits, recording three draws and two wins at the Corregidora stadium
Key player Toluca
Despite his youth, Leo Fernandez has surprised by his verticality and his good touch
Key player Querétaro
Ariel Nahuelpán has taken his second wind and is the Los Gallos' top scorer
Last lineup of Toluca
Talavera, Hernández, Maidana, Mora, Chalá, William, Güémez, Pardo, Fernández, Canelo, León
Last lineup of Querétaro
Alcalá; Hernández, Aguilar, Velázquez, Gómez, Ruiz, Orejuela, Castillo, Aboagye, Lucumí, Nahuelpán.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Querétaro vs Toluca will be Marco Ortíez; Enrique Bustos, first line; Jorge Sánchez, second line; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
Last result: Toluca
The Diablos finally win at home with 2-0 win over Monterrey
Last result: Querétaro
The Gallos drew 1-1 with Pachuca in La Bella Airosa
Don't lose confidence
Toluca comes from beating Monterrey, but in the middle of the week they lost in the Copa MX to Xolos by a goal, so they need a good result so that the team does not fall before a bad tournament
Winning in front of your fans
The Gallos come from rescuing a last-minute draw against Pachuca, although they have lost to San Luis and America in their last two home games
Kick-off time
The Querétaro vs Toluca match will be played at the stadium Corregidora, in Querétaro, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Querétaro vs Toluca!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.