Gallos Querétaro vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Tune in here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Toluca match.
10:20 PM10 hours ago

Latest games

Toluca are undefeated in their last five visits, recording three draws and two wins at the Corregidora stadium
10:20 PM10 hours ago

How to watch Querétaro vs Toluca Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:20 PM10 hours ago

Key player Toluca

Despite his youth, Leo Fernandez has surprised by his verticality and his good touch
10:20 PM10 hours ago

Key player Querétaro

Ariel Nahuelpán has taken his second wind and is the Los Gallos' top scorer
10:19 PM10 hours ago

Last lineup of Toluca

Talavera, Hernández, Maidana, Mora, Chalá, William, Güémez, Pardo, Fernández, Canelo, León
10:19 PM10 hours ago

Last lineup of Querétaro

Alcalá; Hernández, Aguilar, Velázquez, Gómez, Ruiz, Orejuela, Castillo, Aboagye, Lucumí, Nahuelpán.
10:19 PM10 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Querétaro vs Toluca will be Marco Ortíez; Enrique Bustos, first line; Jorge Sánchez, second line; Diana Pérez, fourth assistant.
10:19 PM10 hours ago

Last result: Toluca

The Diablos finally win at home with 2-0 win over Monterrey

10:19 PM10 hours ago

Last result: Querétaro

The Gallos drew 1-1 with Pachuca in La Bella Airosa

10:18 PM10 hours ago

Don't lose confidence

Toluca comes from beating Monterrey, but in the middle of the week they lost in the Copa MX to Xolos by a goal, so they need a good result so that the team does not fall before a bad tournament
10:18 PM10 hours ago

Winning in front of your fans

The Gallos come from rescuing a last-minute draw against Pachuca, although they have lost to San Luis and America in their last two home games
10:18 PM10 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Querétaro vs Toluca match will be played at the stadium Corregidora, in Querétaro, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
10:18 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Querétaro vs Toluca!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
10:17 PM10 hours ago
