Borussia M'Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream Online TV Updates and how to watch 2020 Bundesliga (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia M'Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match.
How to watch Borussia M'Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports or Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Fubo TV and Fox Streaming Services.
If you want to directly stream it: Fubo TV and Fox Streaming Services.
Injuries: Dortmund
Of course we know Marco Reus will not play in this game not due back for another week and Mats Hummels is doubtful due to a head inury. Lastly Thomas Delaney is on day by day basis with his foot injury.
Injuries: M'Gladbach
Die Fohlen have 5 team injuries including the young goal scorer Marcus Thuram who is doubtful due to a knee injury. Others in doubt are midfielder Zakaria, Ibrahima Traore and Lazlo Benes.
Last Lineup: Dortmund
Burki; Zagadou, Hummels, Piszczek; Guerreiro, Witsel, Can, Hakimi; Sancho, Brandt; Hazard
Last Lineup: M'Gladbach
Sommer; Bensebaini, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer; Zakaria, Strobl; Thuram, Neuhaus, Hoffmann; Stindl
Last Result: Dortmund
The black and yellow received Frieburg in gameweek 24 and got a 1-0 win.
Last Result: M'Gladbach
Die Fohlen traveled to Augsburg and got the result 3-2
Head to Head
BVB have won the last 5 games in all competions against Gladbach, this season they have faced each other twice. In the first game Dortmund pulled away with a 1-0 win at home. The solo goal coming from Marco Reus who will not feature in tomorrow's game. The second game came in the DFB Pokal 2nd round and Dortmund got the comeback win after going down a goal scored by Gladbach's Marcus Thuram.
Race for the Title
Die Fohlen have scored 46 goals in 24 matches this season as two of the highest scoring offenses go toe-to-toe. Gladbach have one game pending against rivals Cologne so they won't be too worried about closing the gap on Dortmund. The Black and Yellows are having an amazing season with 66 goals across 16 different players. Both teams are playing aggressive attacking football and expect a high scoring game.
Kick-off Time
The M'Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the BORUSSIA-PARK, in Mönchengladbach, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bundesliga match: M'Gladbach vs Dortmund!
My name is Francisco Flores and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.