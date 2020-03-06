Odion Ighalo's Brace Spoils Wayne Rooney's Party

Rooney's Day Out Spoiled By Ighalo & Co.

Wayne Rooney's day out against his former club did not end as he would have wanted, with the visitors leaving Pride Park with a 3-0 win.

After a shaky start, United took control of the game and eventually scored after much pressure on Derby's goal. Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, with just his second career goal for Manchester United.

Ighalo Steals The Show

Odion Ighalo gave United breathing space with a second goal just before half-time, his 2nd goal for the club that came in his FA Cup debut. This was also his second full start for the club, after joining on the final day of the transfer window in a loan deal that could become permanent if his form continues till the end of the season.

Ighalo, a life-long Manchester United fan from Nigeria, was brought in as a very last minute substitute for the injured Marcus Rashford, who is aiming to return before the season ends from a double stress fracture is his back.

Ighalo netted his second of the game 20 minutes from time to kill the game. His current scoring streak could not have come in a better time, with Manchester United hosting their bitter cross-town rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

Romero Denies Rooney Free-kick

United's goalkeeper for all FA Cup ties, Argentinian Sergio Romero denied Wayne Rooney a goal from a well struck free-kick with just minutes left on the clock.

Rooney was applauded and had his name chanted loudly by both sets of supporters as the final whistle blew, ending Derby County's run in this seasons FA Cup.

United travel to Norwich Next

Manchester United will travel to fellow Premier League club Norwich City in the quarter-finals with the match set to be played on the weekend of March 21, 2020.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Leicester City vs Chelsea, and Newcastle United vs Manchester City rounds up the other games in the quarter-final which now only has teams from the top tier of English football remaining.