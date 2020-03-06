Cruz Azul vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of the match will be Luis Enrique Santander, who will be accompanied by José Alfredo López Cruz and Enrique Martínez Sandoval. The fourth referee will be Itzel Hernández.
Background
In 8 games played in the capital territory, Cruz Azul has won 5 times, while Xolos won in 2 games and got a draw. In 2016 was the last victory of Xolos, visiting Cruz Azul.
Player to watch - Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodríguez: The Uruguayan striker is currently leading the way in terms of goals, drawing with Frenchman Gignac. In the first eight matches, he has scored seven goals in 688 minutes of play. He records four shots per game, on average. It is, without doubt, the most important weapon they have.
Xolos: coming out of the bad patch
Xolos de Tijuana has just fallen, as a local, in front of Puebla, by a single stroke. It is currently the worst offensive in the tournament, scoring five goals so far, including three on penalties.
Cruz Azul: to keep the lead
Cruz Azul has just beaten Monarcas Morelia 2-4 and another victory would allow them to continue to hold on to the lead, hoping for what America can do, with whom they are tied on points.
How they arrive
Cruz Azul is at the top of the overall table with 16 points and is also the best offensive (19). Xolos de Tijuana, on the other hand, has scored only 6 points and is in the second-to-last position. It is also the worst offense in the championship (5).
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs Xolos de Tijuana online and live
The match will be broadcast on the TUDN channel.
Cruz Azul vs Xolos de Tijuana can be tuned from the live streams of TUDN App.
Kick-off time
The meeting is scheduled to start at 17:00 hrs. The action will take place at the Azteca Stadium.
Good afternoon, VAVEL audience! My name is Isay Tena and I will be the presenter who will bring you today's game between Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana, corresponding to Week 9 of the 2020 Clausura of the Liga MX.