Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Superliga Argentina
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate match.
Latest games

The last time River visited this stadium, they won 3-0 on May 11, 2019
How to watch Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player River Plate

The experienced Scocco will have the mission to be the leader on the offensive to secure one more title in the Marcelo Gallardo era
Key player Atlético Tucumán

Goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti could become a player to watch for the title
Last lineup of River Plate

Armani, Montiel, Martínez, Rojas, Pino, Casco, Fernández, Pérez, De la cruz, Suárez, Scocco
Last lineup of Atlético Tucumán

Lucchetti, Monzón, Cabral, Ortiz, M. Ortiz, Heredia, Rojas, Bravo, Acosta, Toledo, Melano.
Referee Quartet

The central whistle of this Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate will be Patricio Lostau; Juan Pablo Bellati, first line; Gabriel Chade, second line; Mauro Vigliano, fourth assistant.
Last result: River Plate

He missed out on the last place and drew 1-1 with Defensa y Justicia

Last result: Tucumán

They come from a 1-0 loss to Gimnasia de Maradona

All or nothing

River need to win if they want to win the title, otherwise they'll have to wait until Boca don't draw
With nothing to play for

The home team has no chance of going down or qualifying for international places, but they will try to strike a deadly blow
Kick-off time

The Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate match will be played at the stadium Monumental José Fierro, in Tucumán, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Superliga Argentina match: Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
