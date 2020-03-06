Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Superliga Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
The last time River visited this stadium, they won 3-0 on May 11, 2019
Key player River Plate
The experienced Scocco will have the mission to be the leader on the offensive to secure one more title in the Marcelo Gallardo era
Key player Atlético Tucumán
Goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti could become a player to watch for the title
Last lineup of River Plate
Armani, Montiel, Martínez, Rojas, Pino, Casco, Fernández, Pérez, De la cruz, Suárez, Scocco
Last lineup of Atlético Tucumán
Lucchetti, Monzón, Cabral, Ortiz, M. Ortiz, Heredia, Rojas, Bravo, Acosta, Toledo, Melano.
Referee Quartet
The central whistle of this Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate will be Patricio Lostau; Juan Pablo Bellati, first line; Gabriel Chade, second line; Mauro Vigliano, fourth assistant.
Last result: River Plate
He missed out on the last place and drew 1-1 with Defensa y Justicia
Last result: Tucumán
They come from a 1-0 loss to Gimnasia de Maradona
All or nothing
River need to win if they want to win the title, otherwise they'll have to wait until Boca don't draw
With nothing to play for
The home team has no chance of going down or qualifying for international places, but they will try to strike a deadly blow
Kick-off time
The Atlético Tucumán vs River Plate match will be played at the stadium Monumental José Fierro, in Tucumán, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.
