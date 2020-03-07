Rayados Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs San Luis match.
How to watch Monterrey vs San Luis Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

San Luis: Last LineUp |

F. Rodríguez; L. Reyes, D. Escalante, L. León, D. Nava; L. Gallegos, J. Cortés, C. Mayada, D. Hernández,  N. Ibáñez, G. Berterame.
Monterrey| Last Lineup

M. Barovero; N. Sánchez, J. Basanta, J. Gallardo, M Layún, S. Medina, D. Parra; C. K¿ranevitter; C. Ortíz, R. Funes Mori, V. Janssen.

 

San Luis will go looking to sneak in

There are few points that separate those coached by Memo Vazquez from the Liguilla area, however, it is important to remember that the Potosi team fell to Juarez at the Alfonso Lastras, so they will go with everything 'for those three points.

Rayados is urged by the three points

Monterrey will arrive at this duel after losing to the Red Devils of Toluca two goals to zero, so this afternoon will seek to add to and thus begin to move away from the percentage.

 

Kick-off time |

The Monterrey vs San Luis match will be played at the BBVA stadium, in Nuevo León. The kick-off is scheduled at 05:00pm ET.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Monterrey vs San Luis! 

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

