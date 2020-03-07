Bayern Munich vs  Augsburg: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2020    (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUND USA, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Match Pass
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsport.com
Augsburg Predicted Line-up
Koubek; Framberger, Jedvaj, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Max, Richter, Khedira, Baier, Vargas, Niederlechner
Bayern Munich Predicted Line-up
Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho, Zirkzee
Augsburg: Team News
The injury list is not as long for Augsburg this week, with the only confirmed absence being goalkeeper, Fabian Giefer with a foot injury. Midfielder Eduard Löwen, returned to training on Thursday following a back injury but remains a doubt. Club captain Daniel Baier is available for selection and will definitely be straight back in the starting eleven, after serving a suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.
Bayern Munich: Team news
Bayern have a few injury problems heading into this week but none as big as Lewandowski. Currently leading the golden boot race in the Bundesliga, how important will his absence be? Kingsley Coman is also still a doubt after suffering a minor thigh strain against Chelsea in the Champions League. Both Martinez and Hernandez have returned to the match-day squad over the past couple of games, so both will be in contention to start against Augsburg. Süle is still unavailable after tearing his ACL, however, on a more positive note, he has started doing ball work once again following a long spell on the side-line.
Watch the highlights from the last time these two sides faced off (Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich)
Different story for Augsburg!
Meanwhile, it is a different story for Augsburg who are currently sat in twelfth place in the table. Augsburg have scored a crazy 35 goals less than Bayern this season. They have only won one game in their last five and it is unlikely that they will pick up three points, if any when they travel to the Allianz.; however, they managed to come away with a point when they faced off earlier this season!
Bayern looking to continue impressive winning streak!
Bayern will be looking to continue their great run of 15 games without a loss in all competitions; with their last defeat coming back at the start of December when they lost 2-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Munich currently sit top of the Bundesliga and will be looking to win their eighth title in a row.
Interesting Facts
Augsburg are on a nine-game wait for a Bundesliga win against Bayern (D2 L7). Their last win in this game, came way back in 2015 when they won 1-0. Augsburg have drawn two of their last three against Bayern.
Bayern have won 76% (13 out of 17) of their Bundesliga games against Augsburg. They only have a higher win percentage against Wolfsburg (78%, min of 5 games)!
Kick-off Time
The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30am ET.
