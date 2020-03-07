Bayern Munich vs  Augsburg: LIVE Stream Online and Bundesliga Updates (0-0)
Photo:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

8'

Good build up play by Bayern, with Coutinho putting in two crosses but both headed away by the Augsburg defenders
7:41 AMa minute ago

6'

A great cross by Müller across the six-yard box but Coutinho cannot reach the ball
7:38 AM3 minutes ago

5'

Müller with a ball over the top of the defence to Coutinho, but his first touch lets him down and Augsburg clear
7:38 AM4 minutes ago

4'

Bayern have a free-kick just in their own half after Müller is brought down, but they decide to play the ball backwards and pass on the half-way line
7:37 AM5 minutes ago

4'

Bayern are looking very confident with the ball, just letting Augsburg players chase the ball around. No chances for either team yet.
7:36 AM6 minutes ago

2'

Bayern keeping the ball nicely; passing the ball around the half-way line.
7:34 AM8 minutes ago

Allianz Arena looking great!!

7:33 AM9 minutes ago

0| Kick-Off!

We're underway for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg!
7:31 AM10 minutes ago

The players are on the pitch. Stay tuned for live updates as it happens!!
7:30 AM12 minutes ago

Almost Time

7:26 AM15 minutes ago

Last week's results for both teams

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich

Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach 

7:25 AM16 minutes ago

Augsburg need some points

Augsburg are currently sat in 14th place, 6 points above the relegation play-off spot. 

It will be a near impossible task today but Augsburg will be hoping to come away from the Allianz with some points today!!

7:23 AM19 minutes ago

Today and everyday!!!

7:20 AM22 minutes ago

Bayern Boss

Hans-Dieter Flick the Bayern manager won four Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal during his time at the club.

7:18 AM23 minutes ago

Don't go anywhere!!

15 minutes until kick-off between: Bayern Munich & Augsburg!!
7:14 AM27 minutes ago

Augsburg kit laid out!

7:10 AM31 minutes ago

The Allianz Arena is looking lovely today!

7:09 AM33 minutes ago

Focused

The players are looking focused ahead of today's game.

7:01 AM41 minutes ago

Will this be a goal-fest?

Augsburg have the fourth worst defensive in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 50 goals in 24 games. 

Conceding just over 2 goals per game on average.

Whereas, Bayern have scored 2.9 goals on average per game.

6:58 AM43 minutes ago

Photos from the last meeting

6:54 AMan hour ago

Goal Galore for Bayern this Season

After Bayern Munich demolished Hoffenheim last week 6-0, it took their goal tally this season in the league to 71.

The highest number of goals in a Bundesliga season is 101, set by Bayern way back in the 1971-1972 season.

With 10 games left for Bayern, surely they will smash their own record!

6:53 AMan hour ago

Closer look at the Bundesliga

Dortmund are up to second following a 2-1 win against Monchengladbach, who are down to fifth.

Leipzig down to third following a 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg.

Leverkusen up to forth following a 4-0 over Frankfurt.

6:49 AMan hour ago

Throwback!!

A throwback to when Esswein scored this rocket for Augsburg against Bayern back in 2015!!

6:45 AMan hour ago

A look at yesterday's Bundesliga Results

Bayern Munich remain top of the table after RB Leipzig drew 0-0 with Wolfsburg. 

6:41 AMan hour ago

Happy International Women's Day

Augsburg have posted a great tweet, celebrating International Women's Day!!!

6:39 AMan hour ago

A closer look at Bayern's kit for today!

6:36 AMan hour ago

Augsburg Starting 11

6:35 AMan hour ago

Bayern Munich Starting 11

6:34 AMan hour ago

120 Year Anniversary Kit

Bayern will wear a commemorative kit to mark their 120th anniversary!!

 

6:33 AMan hour ago

Live Coverage Begins

We're ready to bring you all the action from the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

The match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg is just under an hour away!!

6:31 AMan hour ago

Stayed Tuned

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for this Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match.
3:17 AMa day ago

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUND USA, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Match Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsport.com

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:17 AMa day ago

Augsburg Predicted Line-up

Koubek; Framberger, Jedvaj, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Max, Richter, Khedira, Baier, Vargas, Niederlechner
3:16 AMa day ago

Bayern Munich Predicted Line-up

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho, Zirkzee
3:16 AMa day ago

Augsburg: Team News

The injury list is not as long for Augsburg this week, with the only confirmed absence being goalkeeper, Fabian Giefer with a foot injury. Midfielder Eduard Löwen, returned to training on Thursday following a back injury but remains a doubt. Club captain Daniel Baier is available for selection and will definitely be straight back in the starting eleven, after serving a suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.
3:15 AMa day ago

Bayern Munich: Team news

Bayern have a few injury problems heading into this week but none as big as Lewandowski. Currently leading the golden boot race in the Bundesliga, how important will his absence be? Kingsley Coman is also still a doubt after suffering a minor thigh strain against Chelsea in the Champions League. Both Martinez and Hernandez have returned to the match-day squad over the past couple of games, so both will be in contention to start against Augsburg. Süle is still unavailable after tearing his ACL, however, on a more positive note, he has started doing ball work once again following a long spell on the side-line.

3:15 AMa day ago

Watch the highlights from the last time these two sides faced off (Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich)

3:14 AMa day ago

Different story for Augsburg!

Meanwhile, it is a different story for Augsburg who are currently sat in twelfth place in the table. Augsburg have scored a crazy 35 goals less than Bayern this season. They have only won one game in their last five and it is unlikely that they will pick up three points, if any when they travel to the Allianz.; however, they managed to come away with a point when they faced off earlier this season!
3:14 AMa day ago

Bayern looking to continue impressive winning streak!

Bayern will be looking to continue their great run of 15 games without a loss in all competitions; with their last defeat coming back at the start of December when they lost 2-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Munich currently sit top of the Bundesliga and will be looking to win their eighth title in a row.
3:13 AMa day ago

Interesting Facts

Augsburg are on a nine-game wait for a Bundesliga win against Bayern (D2 L7). Their last win in this game, came way back in 2015 when they won 1-0. Augsburg have drawn two of their last three against Bayern.

 

Bayern have won 76% (13 out of 17) of their Bundesliga games against Augsburg. They only have a higher win percentage against Wolfsburg (78%, min of 5 games)!

3:13 AMa day ago

Kick-off Time

The Bayern Munich vs Augsburg match will be played at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30am ET.
3:13 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bundesliga match: Bayern Munich vs Augsburg!

My name is Bailey Collington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
3:12 AMa day ago
VAVEL Logo