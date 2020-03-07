Bayern Munich vs  Augsburg: LIVE Stream Online and Bundesliga Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Allianz Arena looking great!!
0| Kick-Off!
Almost Time
Last week's results for both teams
Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Augsburg need some points
It will be a near impossible task today but Augsburg will be hoping to come away from the Allianz with some points today!!
Today and everyday!!!
Bayern Boss
Don't go anywhere!!
Augsburg kit laid out!
The Allianz Arena is looking lovely today!
Focused
Will this be a goal-fest?
Conceding just over 2 goals per game on average.
Whereas, Bayern have scored 2.9 goals on average per game.
Photos from the last meeting
Goal Galore for Bayern this Season
The highest number of goals in a Bundesliga season is 101, set by Bayern way back in the 1971-1972 season.
With 10 games left for Bayern, surely they will smash their own record!
Closer look at the Bundesliga
Leipzig down to third following a 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg.
Leverkusen up to forth following a 4-0 over Frankfurt.
Throwback!!
A look at yesterday's Bundesliga Results
Happy International Women's Day
A closer look at Bayern's kit for today!
Augsburg Starting 11
Bayern Munich Starting 11
120 Year Anniversary Kit
Live Coverage Begins
The match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg is just under an hour away!!
Stayed Tuned
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsport.com
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Augsburg Predicted Line-up
Bayern Munich Predicted Line-up
Augsburg: Team News
Bayern Munich: Team news
Watch the highlights from the last time these two sides faced off (Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich)
Different story for Augsburg!
Bayern looking to continue impressive winning streak!
Interesting Facts
Bayern have won 76% (13 out of 17) of their Bundesliga games against Augsburg. They only have a higher win percentage against Wolfsburg (78%, min of 5 games)!