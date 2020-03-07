Gimnasia vs Boca: LIVE Stream Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
62'
60'
58' | Gimnasia Substitution
57' | Boca Juniors Substitution
53'
50'
47'
45' | Second Half Begins
Medio Tiempo | Boca Juniors 0-0 Gimnasia (LP)
45'
40'
34'
32'
27'
25'
23'
The defense then clears it to corner kick.
22'
19'
17'
13'
8'
4'
He receives a low cross from Villa, but his shot is deflected to a corner kick by the defense.
3'
0' | Kick-Off!
Boca vs Gimnasia is just seconds away!
Big match atmosphere tonight!
Gimnasia: Starting XI
Boca: Starting XI
#TNTSports | ¡IM-PRE-SIO-NAN-TE! Diego Maradona salió a una Bombonera convulsionada y se llevó una ovación espectacular. Lo acompañaron dos glorias del ’81, Brindisi y el Mono Perotti. ¡Historia pura!#Boca 🆚 #Gimnasia pic.twitter.com/QxaUsIkOLH— TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) March 7, 2020
Diego receives Boca's #10 shirt
Brindisi greets the idol as the whole stadium sings and praises him. Goosebumps!
Can Boca celebrate another title win in front of their crowd?
The Xeneizes have no choice but to win and then wait for River's result in a simultaneous match.
LIVE Coverage Begins!
Boca faces Gimnasia at La Bombonera and we're an hour away from kick-off!
Tune in here!
Gimnasia: Last Starting XI
Boca: Last Starting XI
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Gimnasia: Last Fixture
On the 54th minute, Matías García received a ball inside the box and struck it powerfully to the far post to score the only goal of the match.
Boca Juniors: Last Fixture
In the last 45 minutes, however, the Xeneizes showed their quality and scored four goals to keep their title hopes intact.
Diego returns to "La Bombonera"
Prior to Maradona's appointment, Gimnasia was in terrible form with four defeats out of five and heading for relegation. After a rocky start with three more losses, they have now lost just 4 of their last 14 games.
Will Diego and his men stop Boca from winning the title?
Boca is all in!
To do so, they will have to win their match and wait for River Plate to drop points when they simultaneously play against Atlético Tucumán.
If their rivals win their match, there's nothing left for Boca to do.