Gimnasia vs Boca: LIVE Stream Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

62'

Licht shoots, but his attempt fails to worry Andrada.
6:25 PM3 minutes ago

60'

Shot by Cuadra that ends up being too wide.
6:24 PM4 minutes ago

58' | Gimnasia Substitution

Paradella replaces Pérez García.
6:23 PM5 minutes ago

57' | Boca Juniors Substitution

Ramon Ábila comes on instead of Soldano.
6:20 PM8 minutes ago

53'

Gimnasia continues to make the game very difficult for Boca as they leave very little space for passing.
6:18 PM10 minutes ago

50'

Ayala shoots over the crossbar.
6:15 PM14 minutes ago

47'

Contín shoots and Andrada has to make great save!
6:10 PM18 minutes ago

45' | Second Half Begins

We're underway with the last 45 minutes of the match!
6:06 PM22 minutes ago

Medio Tiempo | Boca Juniors 0-0 Gimnasia (LP)

Boca has been unable to make the goal that would win them the championship against a very tough Gimnasia side.
5:54 PM34 minutes ago

45'

A minute of added time.
5:52 PM36 minutes ago

40'

Boca looks to create danger on Gimnasia, but are having a hard time to link passes in the opposing half.
5:49 PM39 minutes ago

34'

River has scored in Tucumán. With that, the Millonario would be the champion.
5:42 PMan hour ago

32'

Clear chance for Boca! Soldano tries a header which is saved by the keeper, as Tévez was getting ready to score, the defense gets in the way to send it to corner kick!
5:40 PMan hour ago

27'

Tévez with a shot that ends up being too weak to worry Broun.
5:33 PMan hour ago

25'

Zambrano with a header straight at Broun's hands.
5:32 PMan hour ago

23'

Great save by Broun to a shot by Salvio!

The defense then clears it to corner kick.

5:30 PMan hour ago

22'

With the current results, we would need a final match between Boca and River to decide the champion.
5:29 PMan hour ago

19'

Huge roar in the crowd when a goal from Atlético Tucumán against River is announced.
5:27 PMan hour ago

17'

Fabra receives a yellow card.
5:25 PMan hour ago

13'

Boca continues to have a larger possession of the ball, but struggles to create dangerous chances.
5:20 PMan hour ago

8'

Boca in complete control of the game. Campuzano is the man that participates the most in the match.
5:14 PMan hour ago

4'

Tévez with the first chance of the game.

He receives a low cross from Villa, but his shot is deflected to a corner kick by the defense.

5:10 PMan hour ago

3'

First minutes of high intensity, but low precision in passes.
5:08 PMan hour ago

0' | Kick-Off!

We're underway with Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia!
5:05 PMan hour ago

Russo and Maradona embrace as the players greet.

Boca vs Gimnasia is just seconds away!

5:01 PMan hour ago

The teams step onto the green and we're ready for the start of the match!
4:59 PMan hour ago

Big match atmosphere tonight!

4:56 PM2 hours ago

Gimnasia: Starting XI

Broun; Coronel, Goltz, Licht, Caire; Mancilla, Ayala, García, Pérez García; Cuadra, Contín.
4:51 PM2 hours ago

Boca: Starting XI

Andrada; Alonso, Zambrano, Fabra, Buffarini; Campuzano, Fernández, Villa, Salvio; Tévez, Soldano.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

 

4:43 PM2 hours ago

A large number of flags dedicated to Maradona continue to wave as he takes his place on the away team bench.

4:41 PM2 hours ago

A visibly emotional Maradona walks around the pitch at "La Bombonera" and sings along with the people who just showing him the purest of love.
4:37 PM2 hours ago

Diego receives Boca's #10 shirt

4:34 PM2 hours ago

Diego Armando Maradona has stepped onto the pitch to a huge pop from the crowd.

Brindisi greets the idol as the whole stadium sings and praises him. Goosebumps!

4:31 PM2 hours ago

The crowd at "La Bombonera" awaits for Diego Maradona as they will pay homage to their idol tonight.

4:27 PM2 hours ago

Gimnasia has arrived at "La Bombonera" and the players have stepped onto the pitch to recognize it.

4:20 PM2 hours ago

The pitch at "La Bombonera" in perfect state to host this huge match.

Can Boca celebrate another title win in front of their crowd?

4:10 PM2 hours ago

Ramon "Wanchope" Ábila and the rest of the Boca squad have arrived at their home stadium for this crucial match against Gimnasia.

The Xeneizes have no choice but to win and then wait for River's result in a simultaneous match.

 

4:06 PM2 hours ago

LIVE Coverage Begins!

We're ready for the title of the Argentine Superliga to be decided!

Boca faces Gimnasia at La Bombonera and we're an hour away from kick-off!

4:02 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata match.
8:18 AM10 hours ago

Gimnasia: Last Starting XI

Broun; Coronel, Goltz, Melluso, Caire; Mancilla, Ayala, García, Cuadra; Pérez García, Contín.
8:16 AM10 hours ago

Boca: Last Starting XI

Andrada; Alonso, Izquierdoz, Fabra, Buffarini; Campuzano, Villa, Fernández, Salvio; Tévez, Soldano.
8:15 AM10 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to TYC Sports International.

If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

8:13 AM10 hours ago

Gimnasia: Last Fixture

Gimnasia was able to win its first home game under Diego Armando Maradona last week when they hosted Atlético Tucumán in La Plata.

On the 54th minute, Matías García received a ball inside the box and struck it powerfully to the far post to score the only goal of the match.

8:08 AM10 hours ago

Boca Juniors: Last Fixture

In their last SuperLiga match, Boca Juniors were able to defeat Colón de Santa Fe away from home in a match that proved to be difficult during the first half.

In the last 45 minutes, however, the Xeneizes showed their quality and scored four goals to keep their title hopes intact.

8:03 AM10 hours ago

Diego returns to "La Bombonera"

Boca Juniors and Argentina National Team legend Diego Armando Maradona returns to "La Bombonera" tonight as Gimnasia's coach.

Prior to Maradona's appointment, Gimnasia was in terrible form with four defeats out of five and heading for relegation. After a rocky start with three more losses, they have now lost just 4 of their last 14 games.

Will Diego and his men stop Boca from winning the title?

7:58 AM11 hours ago

Boca is all in!

In the last game of the 2019-2020 Superliga, Boca hopes to win its 34th League title.

To do so, they will have to win their match and wait for River Plate to drop points when they simultaneously play against Atlético Tucumán.

If their rivals win their match, there's nothing left for Boca to do.

7:52 AM11 hours ago

Kick-Off Time!

The Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata match will be played at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera", in the Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.


7:49 AM11 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Superliga Argentina match: Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata!

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
7:45 AM11 hours ago
VAVEL Logo