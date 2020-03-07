Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Superliga Argentina
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata match.
Gimnasia: Last Starting XI

Broun; Coronel, Goltz, Melluso, Caire; Mancilla, Ayala, García, Cuadra; Pérez García, Contín.
Boca: Last Starting XI

Andrada; Alonso, Izquierdoz, Fabra, Buffarini; Campuzano, Villa, Fernández, Salvio; Tévez, Soldano.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to TYC Sports International.

If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Gimnasia: Last Fixture

Gimnasia was able to win its first home game under Diego Armando Maradona last week when they hosted Atlético Tucumán in La Plata.

On the 54th minute, Matías García received a ball inside the box and struck it powerfully to the far post to score the only goal of the match.

Boca Juniors: Last Fixture

In their last SuperLiga match, Boca Juniors were able to defeat Colón de Santa Fe away from home in a match that proved to be difficult during the first half.

In the last 45 minutes, however, the Xeneizes showed their quality and scored four goals to keep their title hopes intact.

Diego returns to "La Bombonera"

Boca Juniors and Argentina National Team legend Diego Armando Maradona returns to "La Bombonera" tonight as Gimnasia's coach.

Prior to Maradona's appointment, Gimnasia was in terrible form with four defeats out of five and heading for relegation. After a rocky start with three more losses, they have now lost just 4 of their last 14 games.

Will Diego and his men stop Boca from winning the title?

Boca is all in!

In the last game of the 2019-2020 Superliga, Boca hopes to win its 34th League title.

To do so, they will have to win their match and wait for River Plate to drop points when they simultaneously play against Atlético Tucumán.

If their rivals win their match, there's nothing left for Boca to do.

Kick-Off Time!

The Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia La Plata match will be played at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera", in the Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7 pm ET.


Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Superliga Argentina match: Boca Juniors vs Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata!

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
