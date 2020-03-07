Atlas vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
10:58 AM2 hours ago

Tonight's officiating team!

The referee for this match will be Jorge Isaac Rojas.

José Ibrahim Martínez and Miguel Ángel Chua will be the assistant referees.

Karen Hernández will act as the fourth official.

10:57 AM2 hours ago

Both Atlas and Chivas have encouraged their fans to bring stuffed animals to the game and throw them to the pitch during half time in a campaign labeled as #ReLateXJalisco.

All of the toys gathered tonight will be donated to boys and girls in difficult situations. This will be truly a gift that they'll never forget!

10:52 AM2 hours ago

Plenty of fans gathered around Chivas' camp to serenade them as a show of support in this Jalisco derby.

The "Clásico Tapatio" is the oldest derby that still exists in Liga MX and is a game full of passion between two of Mexico's most loyal fanbases.

10:47 AM2 hours ago

Chivas: Last Starting XI

Rodríguez;  Mier, Sepúlveda, Ponce, Sánchez; Molina, Beltrán, Brizuela, Vega; López, Macías.
10:43 AM2 hours ago

Atlas: Last Starting XI

Vargas; Nervo, Govea, Barbosa, Conti; Zaldivar, Torres, Isijara, Márquez; Jeraldino, Acosta.
10:42 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Atlas FC vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN USA.

If you want to directly stream it TUDN App.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:39 AM2 hours ago

Chivas wants to stay in the play-off zone!

After a series of difficult results, Chivas has won two in a row. In their visit to Xolos, they were able to win by a lonely goal from Macías while last week's match against León was a clear 2-0 victory.

A win tonight would keep them inside the top eight places of the table and one step closer to the play-off phase.

10:36 AM2 hours ago

Atlas in need of a win

The change in coaching staff has proven to be ineffective for Atlas as they've lost all of their four games under Rafael Puente's leadership. Furthermore, the young coach now has an eleven-game losing streak in the Liga MX.

Tonight, against their city rivals, Atlas hopes to get a win that can give them some of their confidence back for the second half of the season.

10:24 AM2 hours ago

Kick-Off Time!

The Atlas vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:06 pm ET.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Atlas vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

10:14 AM2 hours ago
