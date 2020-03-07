Atlas vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tonight's officiating team!
José Ibrahim Martínez and Miguel Ángel Chua will be the assistant referees.
Karen Hernández will act as the fourth official.
All of the toys gathered tonight will be donated to boys and girls in difficult situations. This will be truly a gift that they'll never forget!
The "Clásico Tapatio" is the oldest derby that still exists in Liga MX and is a game full of passion between two of Mexico's most loyal fanbases.
How to watch Atlas FC vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it TUDN App.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Chivas wants to stay in the play-off zone!
A win tonight would keep them inside the top eight places of the table and one step closer to the play-off phase.
Atlas in need of a win
Tonight, against their city rivals, Atlas hopes to get a win that can give them some of their confidence back for the second half of the season.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.