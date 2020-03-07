FC Juárez vs León: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
45+2'
The first half ends with FC Juarez beating Leon 1-0 for the time being.
45+2' | No Goal
Angel Mena was offside and the goal doesn't count.
45+1' | Leon Goal
Shot from outside the area by William Tesillo. Rebound is left and Angel Mena pushes.
45'
Add one minute.
42'
Yellow card for Dario Lezcano for a confrontation with Pedro Aquino.
40'
Ignacio Gonzalez fouls Lezcano and Leon's defender gets a yellow card.
39'
A shot from outside Yairo Moreno's area that passes through the side of the goal.
35'
Head shot by Armando León that goes over the goal of Iván Vázquez.
31'
Shot from outside Luis Montes' area and in an orthodox way, Iván Vázquez takes the ball out.
20'
Stiven Barreiro is yellow carded for a foul on Sagal.
FC Juárez Video Goal
Angelo Sagal head on opened the scoreboard.
#NoTeLoPierdas— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 9, 2020
GL del Ángelo Sagal
FC Juárez 1-0 León#LigaBBVAMX #VamosPorEllas pic.twitter.com/twPfoifyQl
8'
Shot from outside the box by Yairo Moreno from the side of the goal.
7' Juarez Goal
Jefferson Intriago draws a foul and Angelo Sagal heads in to open the scoring.
7'
Angel Mena is missing and Leon's striker gets a yellow card.
6'
Shot from outside Aneglo Sagal's area, but defender Ignacio Gonzalez breaks through to avoid danger in his goal.
5'
The rainy weather has made the circulation of the ball too complicated in these first minutes.
0'
Start the match.
As has been the case throughout the entire day 9, the ceremony prior to the start of the game is held with the women involved in full; given the commemoration of Women's Day this Sunday, March 8.
FC Juarez and Leon are already on the field of the Benito Juarez Olympics for the MX League protocol ceremony.
This is how the warm-up for FC Juarez took place.
FC Juarez and Leon are very evenly matched for tonight's game.
There will be fans supporting the Leon tonight at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
León lineup
R. Cota; F. Navarro, I. González, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo; P. Aquino, L. Montes, Y. Moreno; Á. Mena, J. Meneses, Á. León.
FC Juárez lineup
I. Vázquez; I. Jiménez, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, M. Olivera; J. Esquivel, W. Mendieta, J. Intriago; M. Fernández, A. Sagal, D. Lezcano.
The fans of FC Juarez are gradually beginning to arrive at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
In its only First Division match between FC Juarez and Leon, just last tournament, Leon won.
For tonight's match, FC Juarez will wear their traditional uniform with a green jersey and black shorts.
A few minutes ago, León arrived at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium where they will try to get out of the bad patch in which they are immersed.
We begin with coverage of the last match of Matchday 9 between FC Juarez and Leon from the border in Ciudad Juarez.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Leon match at Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
How to watch FC Juárez vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Leon Key Player
Angel Mena, Leon's forward. The Ecuadorian striker has returned to the goalscoring pace he was known for in his first season with Leon. So far he has accumulated five goals and it will be very important for Mena to make his mark at Benito Juarez, a stadium that has become a fortress for the Bravos.
FC Juarez Key Player
Diego Rolan, FC Juarez striker. After overcoming a muscle injury, the Uruguayan striker returned to activity at midweek when he faced Rayados in the MX Cup. With three goals in five games, the goal guarantee has returned to the Bravos. Rolán will have to keep the great duo he's formed upstairs with Darío Lezcano in order to hurt León.
León last lineup
R. Cota; F. Navarro, W. Tesillo, M. Herrera, O. Rodríguez; I. Rodrígiuez, L. Montes, J. Meneses, I. Sosa; Á. Mena, L. Ramos.
FC Juárez last lineup
I. Vázquez; M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rubañal, M. Fernández, Á. Sagal; F. Santos, D. Lezcano.
The refereeing quartet
Oscar Mejia was appointed as the central referee for the match. Pablo Hernández and Eduardo Acosta are the assistants. The fourth official will be Guillermo Pacheco.
Leon, looking to get out of the bad patch
They seemed to be an invincible team and one of the best in the entire MX League, but the Guanajuato team has had a bad run. After being eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League by the LAFC, they fell to Chivas at the weekend. It's the perfect time for 'La Fiera' to put the bad patch behind them and not fall completely.
FC Juarez, they go for another reality check
The FC Juarez team is having a dream season as it is ranked among the top four teams in the overall table. Last week they returned to the path of victory by beating Atletico de San Luis 3-0. The team from the border will be looking for the win to stay on top of the table.
Kick-off time: 8pm ET
The FC Juárez vs León match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs León!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.