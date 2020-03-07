FC Juárez vs León: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (1-0)
Photo: VAVEL

45+2'

The first half ends with FC Juarez beating Leon 1-0 for the time being.
6:53 PM8 minutes ago

45+2' | No Goal

Angel Mena was offside and the goal doesn't count.
6:52 PM9 minutes ago

45+1' | Leon Goal

Shot from outside the area by William Tesillo. Rebound is left and Angel Mena pushes.
6:51 PM10 minutes ago

45'

Add one minute.
6:49 PM13 minutes ago

42'

Yellow card for Dario Lezcano for a confrontation with Pedro Aquino.
6:47 PM14 minutes ago

40'

Ignacio Gonzalez fouls Lezcano and Leon's defender gets a yellow card.
6:44 PM17 minutes ago

39'

A shot from outside Yairo Moreno's area that passes through the side of the goal.
6:43 PM18 minutes ago

35'

Head shot by Armando León that goes over the goal of Iván Vázquez.
6:39 PM22 minutes ago

31'

Shot from outside Luis Montes' area and in an orthodox way, Iván Vázquez takes the ball out.

 

6:36 PM25 minutes ago

20'

Stiven Barreiro is yellow carded for a foul on Sagal.
6:25 PM36 minutes ago

FC Juárez Video Goal

Angelo Sagal head on opened the scoreboard.
6:17 PM44 minutes ago

8'

Shot from outside the box by Yairo Moreno from the side of the goal.
6:13 PMan hour ago

7' Juarez Goal

Jefferson Intriago draws a foul and Angelo Sagal heads in to open the scoring.
6:12 PMan hour ago

7'

Angel Mena is missing and Leon's striker gets a yellow card.
6:11 PMan hour ago

6'

Shot from outside Aneglo Sagal's area, but defender Ignacio Gonzalez breaks through to avoid danger in his goal.
6:10 PMan hour ago

5'

The rainy weather has made the circulation of the ball too complicated in these first minutes.
6:09 PMan hour ago

0'

Start the match.
6:03 PMan hour ago

As has been the case throughout the entire day 9, the ceremony prior to the start of the game is held with the women involved in full; given the commemoration of Women's Day this Sunday, March 8.
6:01 PMan hour ago

FC Juarez and Leon are already on the field of the Benito Juarez Olympics for the MX League protocol ceremony.
5:58 PMan hour ago

This is how the warm-up for FC Juarez took place.
5:47 PMan hour ago

FC Juarez and Leon are very evenly matched for tonight's game.
5:44 PMan hour ago

There will be fans supporting the Leon tonight at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
5:34 PMan hour ago

León lineup

R. Cota; F. Navarro, I. González, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo; P. Aquino, L. Montes, Y. Moreno; Á. Mena, J. Meneses, Á. León.
5:32 PMan hour ago

FC Juárez lineup

I. Vázquez; I. Jiménez, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, M. Olivera; J. Esquivel, W. Mendieta, J. Intriago; M. Fernández, A. Sagal, D. Lezcano.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

The fans of FC Juarez are gradually beginning to arrive at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
5:22 PM2 hours ago

In its only First Division match between FC Juarez and Leon, just last tournament, Leon won.
5:18 PM2 hours ago

For tonight's match, FC Juarez will wear their traditional uniform with a green jersey and black shorts.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

A few minutes ago, León arrived at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium where they will try to get out of the bad patch in which they are immersed.
5:09 PM2 hours ago

We begin with coverage of the last match of Matchday 9 between FC Juarez and Leon from the border in Ciudad Juarez.
5:06 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Leon match at Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.
1:12 PMa day ago

1:10 PMa day ago

Leon Key Player

Angel Mena, Leon's forward. The Ecuadorian striker has returned to the goalscoring pace he was known for in his first season with Leon. So far he has accumulated five goals and it will be very important for Mena to make his mark at Benito Juarez, a stadium that has become a fortress for the Bravos.
1:07 PMa day ago

FC Juarez Key Player

Diego Rolan, FC Juarez striker. After overcoming a muscle injury, the Uruguayan striker returned to activity at midweek when he faced Rayados in the MX Cup. With three goals in five games, the goal guarantee has returned to the Bravos. Rolán will have to keep the great duo he's formed upstairs with Darío Lezcano in order to hurt León.
1:03 PMa day ago

León last lineup

R. Cota; F. Navarro, W. Tesillo, M. Herrera, O. Rodríguez; I. Rodrígiuez, L. Montes, J. Meneses, I. Sosa; Á. Mena, L. Ramos.
1:00 PMa day ago

FC Juárez last lineup

I. Vázquez; M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rubañal, M. Fernández, Á. Sagal; F. Santos, D. Lezcano.
12:59 PMa day ago

The refereeing quartet

Oscar Mejia was appointed as the central referee for the match. Pablo Hernández and Eduardo Acosta are the assistants. The fourth official will be Guillermo Pacheco.
12:57 PMa day ago

Leon, looking to get out of the bad patch

They seemed to be an invincible team and one of the best in the entire MX League, but the Guanajuato team has had a bad run. After being eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League by the LAFC, they fell to Chivas at the weekend. It's the perfect time for 'La Fiera' to put the bad patch behind them and not fall completely.
12:55 PMa day ago

FC Juarez, they go for another reality check

The FC Juarez team is having a dream season as it is ranked among the top four teams in the overall table. Last week they returned to the path of victory by beating Atletico de San Luis 3-0. The team from the border will be looking for the win to stay on top of the table.
12:51 PMa day ago

Kick-off time: 8pm ET

The FC Juárez vs León match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
 
12:48 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs León

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

12:46 PMa day ago
