FC Juárez vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

How to watch FC Juárez vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Leon Key Player
Angel Mena, Leon's forward. The Ecuadorian striker has returned to the goalscoring pace he was known for in his first season with Leon. So far he has accumulated five goals and it will be very important for Mena to make his mark at Benito Juarez, a stadium that has become a fortress for the Bravos.
FC Juarez Key Player
Diego Rolan, FC Juarez striker. After overcoming a muscle injury, the Uruguayan striker returned to activity at midweek when he faced Rayados in the MX Cup. With three goals in five games, the goal guarantee has returned to the Bravos. Rolán will have to keep the great duo he's formed upstairs with Darío Lezcano in order to hurt León.
León last lineup
R. Cota; F. Navarro, W. Tesillo, M. Herrera, O. Rodríguez; I. Rodrígiuez, L. Montes, J. Meneses, I. Sosa; Á. Mena, L. Ramos.
FC Juárez last lineup
I. Vázquez; M. Olivera, B. Romo, V. Velázquez, I. Jiménez; J. Intriago, M. Rubañal, M. Fernández, Á. Sagal; F. Santos, D. Lezcano.
The refereeing quartet
Oscar Mejia was appointed as the central referee for the match. Pablo Hernández and Eduardo Acosta are the assistants. The fourth official will be Guillermo Pacheco.
Leon, looking to get out of the bad patch
They seemed to be an invincible team and one of the best in the entire MX League, but the Guanajuato team has had a bad run. After being eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League by the LAFC, they fell to Chivas at the weekend. It's the perfect time for 'La Fiera' to put the bad patch behind them and not fall completely.
FC Juarez, they go for another reality check
The FC Juarez team is having a dream season as it is ranked among the top four teams in the overall table. Last week they returned to the path of victory by beating Atletico de San Luis 3-0. The team from the border will be looking for the win to stay on top of the table.
Kick-off time: 8pm ET
The FC Juárez vs León match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in Ciudad Juárez, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
